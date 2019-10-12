Demi Rose Bursts Out Of Pink Bikini, Flaunts Dangerous Curves By The Pool

British model Demi Rose Mawby gave fans an eyeful of her famous curves in her latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, the Instagram sensation updated her page with a gorgeous poolside photo that saw her flaunting her jaw-dropping figure in a frilly pink bikini, and sent fans into a frenzy in the process. The new pic racked up more than 36,000 likes in the first 10 minutes of having been posted and went on to double that engagement in the following 10 minutes, rapidly reaching over 75,000 likes and a little shy of 560 comments within 30 minutes of going live.

The incredible show of appreciation of her fans’ part was certainly well-deserved. Demi looked nothing short of spectacular in the stunning photo, putting on a very alluring display in the skimpy bikini. Known for her racy swimsuit photoshoots, the English beauty held nothing back as she modeled the minuscule two-piece, proudly showing off her insane body while striking a flirty pose for the camera. Posing right on the pool’s edge, she knelt down on the gray sandstone and seductively arched her back, placing her hands on her thighs in a coy gesture and coquettishly tilting her head to the side.

Her provocative posture shone the spotlight on her generous chest, amply showcased in the plunging bikini. As per usual, the busty model didn’t hesitate to show off her massive cleavage and nearly popped out of the frilly bikini top, which could barely contain her buxom curves. A set of playful ruffles adorned the thin straps of her tiny top, beautifully framing her decolletage. The item also featured a knotted detail in the front, which called even further attention to her deep cleavage — as did the sparkling silver necklace that Demi wore in a tight loop around her neck.

Demi showed more than her busty assets in the sexy snap. The brunette bombshell offered a close-up view of all of her mouth-watering curves, showing off both her curvaceous backside and her voluptuous thighs. Likewise, her taut waistline was also on display, emphasized by the sultry pose that beautifully highlighted her hourglass frame. Similar to the scanty top, the flattering bikini bottoms also boasted a ruffled trim, which further accentuated her toned midriff and curvy hip.

The stunning Instagram model topped off her look with a flawless glam, sporting dramatic faux eyelashes and a glossy pink lipstick that made her naturally plump lips look all the more appetizing. She wore her chestnut-brown tresses in soft waves, letting her locks freely cascade down her back.

Needless to say, Demi looked every inch the siren in the chic pink bikini. While this model doesn’t need props and an elaborate decor to made herself look appealing, the stunning setting certainly added to the attention-grabbing shot. The crystal-clear, turquoise water beautifully complemented her delicate swimsuit, offering an aesthetically pleasing contrast to the pastel-toned pool item. A rocky outcrop stretched in the background, creating a gorgeous waterfall effect that sent tropical vibes all over Instagram.

As expected, the sweltering snap drove fans into a meltdown, garnering 140,000 likes in a little over an hour, and nearly 860 comments to boot. Followers appeared to be utterly charmed by the exotic bikini look, which they described as “saucy” and “fantastic,” labeling Demi as “queen of beauty and cuteness.”

“Pure beauty,” remarked one person.

“You are perfection,” penned another, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Stunning bikini and body,” read a third message, followed by a heart emoji.

Among the people who commented on Demi’s photo was fashion blogger Ana Paula Saenz.

“Princess,” she wrote under the sizzling update, with 22 people agreeing.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Demi originally gave fans a glimpse of the pink bikini in a sun-kissed photo shared to Instagram on October 10. The snapshot in question was closely-cropped to her ample bust, showing cleavage galore. The new pic, however, offered a detailed view of the frilly two-piece in all of its entirety, while also significantly increasing the curve-flaunting.