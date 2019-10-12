Amy Klobuchar Goes After Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, And Elizabeth Warren

In an interview broadcast on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar attacked fellow White House hopefuls Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, Mediaite reports.

Klobuchar appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher to discuss the Democratic primary race.

The Minnesota senator argued that she is under-performing in the polls because she has not had a “viral moment,” suggesting that voters are simply not paying attention to her yet.

“I don’t know if those moments are so great, I mean, Kamala Harris had moments, and she’s not doing too good. You know?” Maher responded, referring to Harris’ heated exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden.

During one of the debates, Harris attacked Biden for opposing busing de-segregation during the early days of his Congressional career. The attack caused her to surge in the polls, but she has since faded away.

“You’re right,” Klobuchar told Maher, before taking a shot at Harris by suggesting that the majority of “viral moments” in the debates are manufactured.

“I think that moments work when they are, actually happen, that people don’t manufacture them,” she said.

Later in the interview, Klobuchar took aim at Sanders and Warren.

Maher suggested that both Sanders and Warren are “too far left” to win a national election, and Klobuchar seemed to agree.

“Again, I want to win big, and if someone is looking to kick 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in 4 years, then I’m not your candidate,” she said, misrepresenting Sanders’ Medicare for All policy proposal.

As Mediaite notes, Sanders’ proposal — which Warren has occasionally signaled support for as well — would eliminate private health insurance, but every American would be covered because what he is proposing is a public, single-payer health care system.

Klobuchar also misrepresented Sanders’ and Warren’s plans pertaining to higher education, suggesting that they would benefit the wealthiest Americans.

“If you want to use a bunch of hard-working people’s money to send rich people’s kids to college, for free, then I’m not your candidate,” she said.

But, as Mediaite notes, their plans would benefit students in general, so they would benefit non-wealthy families as well.

Concluding her conversation with Maher, Klobuchar took a final shot at Sanders and Warren, arguing that Sanders and Warren’s plans are neither “bold” nor good for the American people.

According to a RealClearPolitics average of polling data, Klobuchar is currently polling at around one percent.

Leading the field are Warren, Biden, and Sanders. The rest of the candidates are stuck in single digits, and the primary appears to have evolved into a three-way race.