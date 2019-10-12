Cardi B’s Husband Offset Gifts Her With A Gigantic Diamond Ring As A Birthday Present

Offset made sure his wife Cardi B had a birthday to remember by gifting her with a large piece of jewelry.

The “Money” rapper turned 27 on Friday, October 11. She shared on her Instagram page that her husband helped her celebrate with a large diamond ring. While surrounded by loved ones, Offset covers Cardi’s eyes in the short Instagram video. Once she opens her eyes, she is surprised to see someone from Pristine Jewelers with a gift for her. When she opens the box, she sees a massive, silver diamond ring that Offset purchased himself. The Migos rapper posted the same video on his Instagram page and shared how excited he was for his wife to open her gift.

“TITANIC DIAMOND HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER,” Offset captioned the video.

As Cardi is accepting the gift, the rapper is smiling from ear-to-ear and saying “oh my goodness” as she is staring at her ring. At the time of writing, the video of Cardi loving her gift received 3.5 million views. The video also received a plethora of comments from fans who admired his romantic gesture for his wife.

” I want a man like offset,” one follower said.

“That’s how it’s done!” another follower exclaimed.

Earlier in the day, Offset shared a montage of him and Cardi during their relationship together. The “Stir Fry” performer shared multiple clips of the couple kissing on several occasions. The video also shows moments from the couple on the red carpet together. In the caption, Offset referred to Cardi as his ” BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL,” and more in his post to his wife.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Cardi and Offset have been together since 2017. The couple secretly wed in September 2017 and had their daughter Kulture in 2018. While the couple briefly separated at the end of 2018, they reunited in back in February and have been seemingly on great terms ever since.

The extravagant birthday gift from Offset comes just weeks after Cardi shared that she went through great lengths early in their relationship to keep Offset’s interest. The “Press” rapper shared with Angie Martinez on Untold Stories of Hip-Hop that she ended her menstrual cycle early in order to have sex with her husband before he left on tour. She said while she wouldn’t recommend it, the trick definitely worked for her.