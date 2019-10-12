Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Reveal Gender Of Baby Number Five In Adorable Video

Alec Baldwin is preparing for the birth of his sixth child, and fifth with wife Hilaria Baldwin. The two are parents to 6-year-old Carmen, 4-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo, and 1-year-old Romeo. The women of the family were outnumbered four to two, but their odds are increasing. In a new video posted to Hilaria’s Instagram page, the couple revealed that their fifth child together is going to be a girl.

Hilaria set up some toy bassinets and strollers in a bedroom in the couple’s home and invited their four children to take a peep at the babies resting in each of the objects. All the toy babies were swaddled in a white cloth, and once the cloth was removed it would reveal the gender of the baby based on the color of their clothing. Most of the children were confused as to what was going on, but the eldest child, Carmen, eventually took off the swaddle to reveal the pink outfit underneath.

The lengthy video then cut to a montage of the family together with their toy babies, all looking very excited to welcome another baby girl in their home. The couple announced that they were pregnant with baby No. 5 last month on Instagram, with Hilaria admitting they were telling people early because she was feeling quite ill and didn’t want to hide it.

In the announcement post, she asked that the paparazzi respect their privacy during the duration of their pregnancy. Hilaria has been updating her followers on her pregnancy online, even sharing a sonogram.

Alec and Hilaria were able to find out the gender of their baby earlier than most do because they opted to do a blood test which can give results way earlier than a sonogram. Hilaria is still sporting her tiny frame, but has a slight baby bump, which her hubby made fun of a few weeks ago in an Instagram post. While Hilaria snapped a full-body selfie in a mirror, Alec posed behind her rolling his eyes and rubbing his head as he looked on.

Earlier this year, the couple revealed they had a miscarriage in April and the two are delighted to have been blessed with another pregnancy so quickly after their sad news.

“It is still very early…but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” Hilaria wrote in their initial announcement. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy.”

Congratulations to Alec and Hilaria on the news of their baby girl!