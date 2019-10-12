WWE News: Former Champion Returning From Injury On ‘Raw’ For Match With Draft Implications

The next pick in the WWE Superstar Draft will be determined by a huge match on 'Raw.'

The 2019 WWE Superstar Draft got off to a huge start with both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown making some huge picks. The first overall pick of the draft was determined by a match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, which went in the favor of the red brand. On next week’s Raw, the next pick will be determined in the same way and it will be a match showcasing a superstar returning from injury.

On Friday night, Bray Wyatt interfered in the match to award Rollins the victory due to a disqualification. That led to Monday Night Raw winning the first draft pick and selecting Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as the No. 1 overall superstar in the draft.

Now, Lynch will be able to give something back to the brand that selected her by winning the next pick for them.

The official website of WWE revealed that Lynch will take on Sasha Banks in a rematch from Hell in a Cell, but without the cell. They will battle it out on Raw to determine which brand gets the next pick in the Superstar Draft.

While WWE hasn’t exactly said that the match will open up the show on Monday, it is expected to start things off. That would only make sense as it is needed to get the selections underway and continue the draft.

WWE

This is huge for a number of reasons, and the most obvious is that the winner will earn the next pick for their brand.

At the same time, this is huge as Sasha Banks is returning to action after not having been seen since Hell in a Cell. The Inquisitr reported that Banks was said to have suffered a back injury during her match against Lynch, which resulted in WWE pulling her from the road and not allowing her to wrestle.

Obviously, Banks’ injury was not as severe as rumored and a week out of action was enough to get her back in good shape.

Sasha Banks was selected by Friday Night SmackDown on the first evening of the draft and she is going to do her best to represent the blue brand. This is a huge match with gigantic implications for the Superstar Draft, as the new pool of stars opens up on Monday as well.

On Monday Night Raw, WWE will hold four more rounds of the draft with each allowing three picks for red and two for blue. After those rounds conclude, the remaining superstars will become free agents which allows them to sign with any brand they choose.