Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Yoga Pants With Wet Hair At Rabbit Adoptions Pop-Up

Kaley Cuoco is all about the animals. The Big Bang Theory star is known for her love of horses on her social media, although she will also post content that isn’t equestrian-centric. The famous blonde wowed her fans recently in a completely see-through shirt, as she showcased how to pair a designer pantsuit for a low-key look.

Today has seen Kaley take to her Instagram stories in her usual, fuss-free way. The star was seen in a city setting, with Kaley being filmed at what appeared to be a rabbit adoption pop-up. Kaley was gushing like crazy over an array of rabbits seen in cages, with the caption even suggesting that the experience was somewhat tearing Kaley apart.

“Omg, what are they doing to me?” she wrote to accompany her story.

Kaley was looking gorgeous without a scrap of makeup. The actress was mostly filmed from the waist up, although the camera did catch her yoga pants. She also wore a big white hoodie to stay cozy. The 33-year-old appeared with shades and her long blond hair worn down, with parts of her hair appearing wet. Presumably, this was taken not too long after a shower. Whether or not Kaley walked away with a rabbit wasn’t clarified, but fans would likely agree that she looked stunning.

Kaley seems to have put her sitcom past behind her, moving on to new projects that also see her take on a new role: Kaley has her own production company. That said, the star hasn’t forgotten her days playing the fiesty Penny, with Kaley even opening up about what she’ll miss the most about taking on the hard-hitting girl dealing with the likes of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), and the rest of the gang.

“You know, she’s iconic. She’s the best character I’ve ever played. She has every single quality. She’s funny, she’s [silly and] I’m sill [sic], she’s sarcastic. She loves Leonard and she loves these guys and she’s a real girl. You know, we’ve tackled a lot of issues this year. Her even not wanting to have kids and her wanting to be a businesswoman. I don’t think we’ve seen that a lot in television,” Kaley told She Knows.

Loading...

As for Kaley’s social media these days, it seems to be packed with her fun personality and style. A scroll through Kaley’s Instagram shows great backstage moments with her former co-stars. The feed also gives a nod to Kaley’s status as a wife to Karl Cook.

Fans wishing to see more of Kaley should follow her Instagram.