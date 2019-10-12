Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Yoga Pants With Wet Hair At Rabbit Adoptions Pop-Up

Kaley Cuoco always was all about the animals. The Big Bang Theory star is known for her love of horses over on her social media, although she will post content that isn’t equestrian-centric. The famous blonde wowed her fans recently in a completely see-through shirt as she showcased how a designer pantsuit gets paired – low-key style.

Today has seen Kaley take to her Instagram stories in her usual, fuss-free way. The star was seen in a city setting, with Kaley being filmed at what appeared to be a rabbit adoptions pop-up. Kaley was gushing like crazy over an array of rabbits seen in cages, with some text in the story even suggesting that the experience was somewhat tearing Kaley apart.

“Omg, what are they doing to me?” Kaley wrote to accompany her story.

Kaley was looking gorgeous without a scrap of makeup. The actress was mostly filmed from the waist up, although the camera did catch her yoga pants, plus a big white hoodie keeping Kaley cozy. The 33-year-old appeared with shades and her long blonde hair worn down, with parts of her hair appearing wet – presumably, this was an outing taken not too long after a shower. Whether or not Kaley walked away with a rabbit wasn’t clarified, but fans would likely agree that Kaley looking stunning was non-negotiable.

Kaley seems to have put her sitcom past behind her, moving onto new projects that are also seeing her take on a producer role: Kaley has her own production house. That said, the star hasn’t forgotten her days playing the fiesty Penny, with Kaley even opening up about what she’ll miss the most about taking on the hard-hitting girl sharing an apartment block with Sheldon Cooper.

“You know, she’s iconic. She’s the best character I’ve ever played. She has every single quality. She’s funny, she’s [silly and] I’m sill [sic], she’s sarcastic. She loves Leonard and she loves these guys and she’s a real girl. You know, we’ve tackled a lot of issues this year. Her even not wanting to have kids and her wanting to be a businesswoman. I don’t think we’ve seen that a lot in television,” Kaley told She Knows.

As to Kaley’s social media these days, it seems to be packed with her fun personality and her style. A scroll through Kaley’s Instagram does, however, show great backstage moments with her former co-stars. The feed also gives a nod to Kaley’s status as a wife to Karl Cook.

