Victoria Justice Goes Braless In Gorgeous Black Gown

Victoria Dawn Justice, credited as both an actress and singer, rose to fame nearly two decades ago thanks to her roles in a few different shows on Nickelodeon.

The 26-year-old actress landed in the spotlight due to her roles as Lola Martinez in Zoey 101 and Tori Vega in Victorious.

The actress looked absolutely stunning in one of her most recent Instagram snaps.

Less than 24 hours ago, Victoria shared a collection of four snapshots on Instagram. These photos featured the young actress and singer rocking a gorgeous floor-length black gown that oozed elegance.

The captivating gown was encrusted with strips of jewels that shimmered in the light. She paired the breathtaking outfit with drop earrings and several cartilage piercings. As far as her hair was concerned, she kept things simple. She pulled her dark brown locks up in a low-key bun that was pinned high on top of her head. In the cosmetics department, she sported a bold, candy red lipstick and thick, smokey eye shadow.

The plunging neckline of her gown revealed that Victoria had opted to go braless as she flaunted a hint of cleavage for the camera.

From the back, the gown almost gave off Christmas vibes as the strips of jewel-encrusted fabric looked like silver tinsel used to decorate a tree.

Why was Victoria dressed in such an elegant gown?

Fortunately for her more curious fans, Victoria included a very lengthy caption that revealed the reason she was dressed to impress. Victoria was attending the 2019 amfAR Inspiration Gala.

According to Daily Mail, the appearance comes shortly after Justice confirmed she was open to joining Jamie Lynn Spears in a reboot of Zoey 101. Unfortunately, the actress also revealed that she has not been approached by anyone regarding a potential reboot. Justice confirmed she and most of her Zoey 101 cast mates make an effort to stay in touch despite living in different parts of the world.

Victoria’s massive Instagram following loved the gorgeous gown.

Presently, Victoria Justice has an Instagram following of 17.6 million. So, it comes as no surprise that the photo collection accumulated nearly 300,000 likes and just shy of 1,000 comments inside of 24 hours.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and beautiful,” one of her followers gushed in the comments.

“I’m here to say thanks for everything you do for us, you’re very important in my life cause you make me so happy. We love you, never forget that. KISSES FROM BRAZIL,” a second one chimed in.

Several of her followers opted to declare their love for her. A few kept things simple with single-word compliments such as “beautiful” and “stunning.” The comments section also contained several heart emoticons.

Overall, everyone appeared to be loving the glamorous look.