Lisa Rinna Delivers Raunchy Michael Jackson Dance On Instagram, Kelly Ripa Notices It

Lisa Rinna’s epic Instagram dancing is back. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is somewhat legendary amid her social media followers for posting dancing videos, although they don’t always go down too well: Lisa dancing in a bikini and cowboy hat earlier this year had her fans straight-up embarrassed for her.

Today didn’t bring a cowboy hat, but it did bring the dancing.

Earlier today, Lisa updated her Instagram. The star was seen completely makeup-free and jamming out to one of the greatest artists of all time. Lisa had chosen a Michael Jackson song as today’s music, with the star seen shaking her stuff in a pretty raunchy way to the deceased pop icon’s “Billie Jean” track. As to the wardrobe, it was pretty unfussy. Lisa appeared in a simple black t-shirt showing hints of her midriff as she moved – the top was paired with light gray sweatpants.

It’s fair to say that this lady can move. Lisa may not have moves quite on Michael Jackson’s level, but it’s still evident from the way she moves to the beat that Lisa knows how to work her body. A few moves did take things into sexy territory, with Lisa seen working her hands down her body as she danced.

It looks like a celebrity face has noticed the video. Kelly Ripa left Lisa a like, although it looks like the 50-year-old television host has been following Lisa’s Instagram pretty carefully today. Shortly after posting her Michael Jackson dance, Lisa returned to Instagram with a video of herself dancing to music from a younger artist: the brunette was seen jamming out to a track by Harry Styles.

This one got a comment from Kelly.

“Work dat #iconic chair,” the blonde wrote with three lip emoji.

Lisa was definitely looking her usual fit self today. The star turns heads for looking great in her 50s, with Lisa herself revealing a little about how she stays in shape on her website.

“So, in a normal week I mostly do yoga which is typically an hour-long class. Sometimes I like to go hiking or head to Soul Cycle for spin class and that’s it! I mix it up, usually doing something 5-6 days a week, but really, I just do it when I can,” the star wrote about her fitness routine.

“The thing that keeps it interesting for me is I don’t always have ‘normal’ weeks. When I am traveling, I like to walk. I can walk and walk and walk for miles. Sometimes, I will use the gym in my hotel but if I am in a big city like NYC, I just walk,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Lisa should follow her Instagram.