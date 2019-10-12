‘Dynasty’ Star Elizabeth Gillies Stuns In Gorgeous Aquatic Snapshot

Season 3 of 'Dynasty' premiered this week.

Elizabeth Gillies, 26, rose to fame thanks to her role as Jade West in the Nickelodeon series titled Victorious. Today, however, the actress has accumulated a whole new following thanks to her role as Fallon Carrington in the 2017 ABC reboot of Dynasty.

The newest season of Dynasty premiered this week.

For those who do not follow Liz on Dynasty, Season 3 premiered just yesterday. Gillies, like many other members of the cast, did her part to ramp up fans on social media over the past few days.

Gillies recently shared an aquatic snapshot of herself standing in what most would have assumed was an aquarium attraction of some sort. The attraction featured a tunnel that went underneath the enclosure, allowing Gillies to be completely surrounded by underwater life. The entire snap had a bit of a blue tone to it, and Gillies had a horrified expression on her face as she looked up at the water over her head.

Three days ago, Elizabeth shared a black-and-white snapshot of herself rocking the same gown. The gown featured a plunging v-neckline that put her gorgeous assets and a generous amount of cleavage on display. The young actress stood with her hands placed on her thighs as she seductively gazed at the camera with narrowed eyes. In the caption, she noted she would like her body to be “stuffed” in a similar pose when she passed away. Just like her most recent Instagram post, this snapshot was also to remind fans of the Dynasty premiere and encourage them to tune in to see it.

While Gillies was a little further back in her most recent snap, the shot did reveal the gorgeous gown had a very high slit, allowing her to flaunt just a hint of leg for the camera. Similar to the post from three days ago, the deep neckline left little to the imagination. Her hair and the distance between the actress and the camera, however, made it a little more difficult to get a clear look at her busty bosom.

The gorgeous photo was well-received by her followers.

Presently, Elizabeth Gillies has 8.4 million followers on Instagram. In just 24 hours, over 700,000 individuals took the time to like her underwater snapshot. Nearly 4,000 of her followers also shared their thoughts on the photo in the comments.

Loading...

In a comment liked just shy of 600 times, one of her followers referred to her as an “aquatic queen.” In response to the comment, some of her other followers jested that Elizabeth was the “queen of everything.”

A very large portion of those leaving comments on the post, however, had a question for the actress. They wanted to know when Dynasty would be added to Netflix. Unfortunately, the question didn’t get ideal answers, as most noted it probably wouldn’t hit Netflix until next year.