WWE News: Former World Champion Reportedly Set To Return

It’s been a few months since the WWE Universe last saw Sheamus in action. He has not appeared on WWE television since the Superstar Shake-Up back in April, where he and his tag team partner Cesaro were drafted to different brands.

However, fans might not have long to wait until they see the former World Champion back in action. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that the Irishman will be present at some of the upcoming Monday Night Raw brand autograph signings, which are set to take place on the same day as the shows.

While this development doesn’t confirm that Sheamus will return to the squared circle any time soon, it suggests that he’s going to be drafted to the Monday Night Raw brand when he’s ready to make an appearance.

At the time of this writing, WWE is in a transitional phase, with separate rosters currently being allocated to both of the company’s weekly flagship shows. The first round of the draft commenced on last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown and will conclude on the next Monday Night Raw.

Due to his inactive status, Sheamus wasn’t announced among the pool of 71 superstars who are currently available to be drafted to either brand. Of course, this doesn’t exclude him from being drafted entirely, as WWE might choose to feature him as a surprise pick.

While Sheamus has been on his lengthy hiatus, there’s been a lot of speculation surrounding his future. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a string of injuries may have forced the former multi-time World Champion into an early retirement.

Another factor potentially keeping Sheamus off of WWE television is his happiness with his position in the company. As quoted by Ringside News, he appeared on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness earlier this year and revealed that WWE’s demanding schedule caused him to shed 30 pounds.

“It just started because I was unhappy about where I was in WWE. I was unhappy like — the idea came into my mind before I started tagging with Cesaro and then I wasn’t really happy with my training. I wasn’t really happy with what I was doing. I felt like I was just going through the motions in the gym.”

Now that he’s had time to heal and enjoy some time off, “The Celtic Warrior” will hopefully return revitalized and ready to remind the WWE Universe why he’s been a main event star throughout his career.