‘Days Of Our Lives’ New Fall Preview Spoilers: Salem’s Steamiest Couples Take Center Stage

Days of Our Lives fans were thrilled to see yet another new fall preview drop as the soap opera is not only dealing with some major drama, but they’ll also be showcasing some of their fan favorite couples in the coming weeks.

The brand new promo — which was posted to Twitter this week — reveals that couples like Jack Devearaux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will be finding their way back to one another. Jack and Jen, who have been separated by death and amnesia for years, are now together again and navigating their reunion.

Meanwhile, other Salem staples, such as John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) as well as Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) will also be bringing the heat when they celebrate their decades of love for one another.

In addition, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will be falling back into their old patterns now that they are officially together once more, with some steamy scenes coming up for the two of them.

Marlena drops by unexpectedly and catches Eric and Nicole in an intimate moment. Watch Days of our Lives, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/R4PKlOtfqC — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 11, 2019

The couple have had a very hard road and nothing has ever come easy for them. Currently, they think they everything is going well. However, what they don’t know is that Eric’s former girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) is currently pregnant with his child.

Sarah is keeping the pregnancy hidden from Eric as she doesn’t want to put a strain on his happiness with Nicole. However, after deciding to keep the baby, she now has a big problem. How can she raise a child without Eric thinking he’s the father?

The preview seems to show Sarah and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) finally growing close. Xander has been head over heels for Sarah for months, but she was infatuated with Eric. Now, Xander will offer to pretend to be the baby’s father and raise the child with Sarah as they kick off the start of their seemingly steamy romance.

In addition, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will also continue to delight fans with their relationship. The couple have the potential to be the show’s next Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) if their characters are written accordingly, and fans have already fallen in love with the pairing.

In the preview, Ciara and Ben continue their wild and passionate romance as the other couples fuel their sparks as well.

Fans can see more of the most beloved Days of Our Lives couples by watching the show each weekday afternoon on NBC.