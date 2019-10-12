‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Gets Cheeky In See-Through Pants And A Bikini Top

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has treated her fans yet again to another sizzling photo, this time in a bikini top and crochet pants.

The buxom brunette often poses in bikinis, much to the delight of her fans, thanks to her sunny living situation. Despite being born in Russia, she moved when she was a teenager to Miami to pursue modeling opportunities.

The city has become the perfect backdrop to many of her photos. Some of her most beloved pictures feature her on a yacht with the cityscape in the distance. Other backgrounds include the beach with lush palm trees, or chic rooftop lounge areas.

This latest picture looks to be on Miami Beach, as the brunette beauty stands against a rope fencing off some lush greenery, with the beach and water seen beyond.

For the post, she sizzles in a tight latte-colored bikini top that can barely contain her assets. Because of this, it does not cover all her cleavage, and is forced to reveal some serious sideboob.

The back of the bikini ties around her waist, showcasing her hourglass figure. Further emphasizing her shape is a pair of black crochet pants. The holes in the knit pattern make the pants almost entirely see-through, no doubt delighting fans. Moreover, the fabric of the pants clings to the curve of her famously perky posterior.

Her long brown locks are styled naturally and cascade down her back.

Within 10 minutes, she already earned over 12,000 likes and more than 250 comments. It is an incredibly enthusiastic response, though it’s little surprise that the social media star knows how to deliver what her fans love, considering her 10.1 million follower fanbase.

In her caption, she asked her followers how their weekends were going, and many were sure to answer the question while complimenting the Russian stunner.

“Going great because of your presence,” one follower returned, adding the 100 percent emoji, along with the heart-eyes and kissing faces.

“Going great… This picture is one reason,” echoed a second, with the thumbs up and fire emoji.

“You look simply…GORGEOUS,” concluded a third, adding three black hearts.

In the post, Anastasiya tagged Fashion Nova, one of the companies with which she often collaborates. Another example of Anastasiya modeling the brand is the bikini photo below.

In addition to collaborating with clothing lines, she has also branched out into other merchandise, such as The Greek Lightning and Bang Energy beverages. In fact, she recently promoted the latter by going for a bouncing jog in a sports bra and yoga pants, as covered by The Inquisitr.