Julianne Hough Memorializes Lexi And Holly, Two Special Members Of Her Family

Julianne Hough turned to her Instagram account to express her love and respect for Lexi and Holly on October 12. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, who passed away a few weeks ago on the same day, were family as far as this dog mom was concerned.

Jules often included the pair when she showed up on social media and the dogs seemed to love modeling with their 31-year-old human. Both small dogs were also often seen cuddling with Julianne as they typically went wherever she went — be that to the set of her latest television show, the bed she shares with her husband, or the singing and dancing gigs that took her away from home.

“I’ve never experienced a love like ours. I miss you. I love you forever. Now You Are Free,” Julianne said at the end of her most recent Instagram share in which she paid a touching tribute to her pair of fur babies.

In response to the post, which included a slideshow of ten pictures of the pups, a large number of her 5 million fans and followers responded to Julianne’s loss. On the post she shared October 12, more than 137,000 of her fans punched the like button — which, in this case, meant love.

Meanwhile, nearly 3,000 admirers commented on her heartbreaking social media share within about two hours after the upload went live.

“Oh my goodness honey I’m so sorry,” said actress Ruby Rose.

“so so so so much love for you, Julianne. pure chills. there is nothing like an animal’s love. sending you so much love today and always,” stated another admirer, who added a sparkling pink heart emoji to her caring thoughts.

“…your care for them is a beautiful example to all of us on how to love unconditionally,” said a third fan, who added a red heart emoji to her thoughtful statement.

Julianne’s husband, Brooks Laich, also memorialized the couple’s companions. The 36-year-old Canadian hockey player called the dogs “their children” on his Instagram page. He also talked about how thankful he was for the support he and Julianne have been given during this troubled time. He then talked directly to Lexi and Holly, thanking them for “softening [his] heart.”

“They showed me that true love did exist.. The way they loved their mom.. and the way she loved them back was the first time I knew that there was hope for me to have love in my life. And they accepted me into their little family…”

Julianne suffered the loss of her two fur babies on September 28, only about a month after celebrating this year’s National Dog Day. She has not provided the reason for why her beloved Cavalier King Spaniel pups died. At their time of death on September 28, Lexi was 11-years-old and Harley was 8-years-old.

