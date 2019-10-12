Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Traci Digs Too Deep

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, October 14 through 18, brings a revelation for Lola (Sasha Calle) about some recent symptoms she’s experienced. Plus, Sharon (Sharon Case) is shocked by Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) request, while Devon (Bryton James) questions Amanda (Mishael Morgan) about a slip of the tongue. Finally, Traci (Beth Maitland) vows to get to the bottom of an Abbott family secret.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon sees Rey. She seems skeptical that Rey showed up at the coffee shop for both coffee and to ask for a second date. Their recent evening out that turned into a date went well, so it is natural that Rey wants to see if Sharon is ready to go out on another one. It seems that Arturo (Jason Canela) and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) had their baby, making Rey an uncle, and he wants to make sure he’s moving forward with his life. However, Sharon may not be into Rey’s plans.

Arturo and Mia’s baby might not be the only one in the Rosales family, either. Abby (Melissa Ordway) notes that Lola experienced dizziness, nausea, and food aversion recently. Abby asks Lola the question that most women of childbearing age wonder when they feel those types of symptoms. It could be that Lola is pregnant. It is unclear how a pregnancy will affect Lola’s recent partial liver transplant.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) confronts Amanda, and she mentions an “old jerk,” which Devon overhears. Since Chance Chancellor isn’t old, Devon picks up on her words right away. Devon demands that Amanda tell him what old guy she is talking about because he knows she cannot mean Chance. There’s undoubtedly something shady going on with the whole case, and Amanda says she cannot wait for it to be over.

Finally, The Inquisitr previously reported that Jack (Peter Bergman) finds out about a man named Stuart from Dina (Marla Adams) during a visit. Traci believes that there is some type of connection between their mother and Stuart Brooks. In Genoa City, Stuart owned a newspaper at one point, and Dina remarks on his beautiful eyes when Jack asks his mother to tell him about her love story with his father, John Abbott. Traci vows to get to the bottom of Dina and Stuart’s connection while she and Jack write the story of their family. It’s entirely possible that Traci ends up revealing something shocking and unexpected about Dina’s life in her quest to find the truth.