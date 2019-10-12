‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Familiar Face Makes A Big Return

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the new week ahead reveal that one familiar face is about to make a more permanent return to Salem, and some fans should be absolutely thrilled about the big news.

According to Soap Hub, viewers are about to see the full return of Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis. The actor has been mostly absent from the Salem scene over the past year, but all of that is about to change, as Kurth recently revealed to his fans online that he’s back on contract at the soap opera. This means that viewers will be seeing a lot more of the character going forward.

For fans who may need a refresher, Justin is one of Salem’s best lawyers and has ties to the Kiriakis family with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) being his uncle. Justin is also the father of fan favorite character Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and father-in-law to Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

Justin is married to Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). However, Evans has yet to make any announcements about possibly returning to the show on contract. This may mean that Justin’s scenes will be sans Adrienne, and that the pair could be having marital problems again.

Thx for the cake! Days cast and crew helped me eat it! https://t.co/ZhQfl0vJ6n pic.twitter.com/hi4l3E5qLa — Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) July 31, 2019

In addition to Justin’s big comeback, DOOL fans will also get to see Anna DiMera back in action on Monday, October 14. Actress Leann Hunley will return this week to share scenes with her former husband and longtime friend, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), who has also been lacking when it comes to getting screen time on the soap.

Actor Bogdan Yasinski will be seen for the first time as he plays an unnamed pizza delivery guy, who will make a stop at Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Hartley) home on Wednesday, October 16.

Currently, the biggest storylines on the series are revolving around Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), who tragically just lost her husband Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and has decided to donate his heart in hopes of saving her enemy, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Pregnancies are also taking center stage on the series, as both Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) are expecting.

Loading...

Sarah’s child belongs to Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), but she doesn’t want him to know about the unborn baby. Meanwhile, Kristen is pregnant with Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) baby and couldn’t be happier about it. However, Brady and his family are less than thrilled about the pregnancy.

Fans can see all of the storylines unfold by tuning in to Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.