Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Spills Out Of Barely-There Swimsuit In New Video: ‘I Like That I Have Curves’

Aylen Alvarez, a Cuban fitness model with over 3.4 million followers on Instagram, has shared a scorching hot new video on her page and her fans are loving it.

In the clip, the model is recording herself in a black, green and white patterned monokini with a lace-up detail to the front that flaunted her voluptuous cleavage and flat stomach. The swimwear is also extremely high-cut which accentuates Aylen’s curvy hips and shapely thighs.

In the caption of the post, Aylen expressed heartfelt appreciation for her body and said that she couldn’t comprehend how a woman could be considered “overweight” for having a little extra meat on her bones.

“I believe every woman’s body is beautiful in its own way,” she wrote. “I have never understood that just because a woman has thick thighs, she is considered overweight.”

She also reflected on a time when she’d forego eating in order to keep her weight down.

“When I was younger I used to starve myself and go crazy on the cardio machines,” she wrote. “Now I eat healthy and I lift weights with moderate cardio and it works for me.”

She went on to add that she loves having curves and being thick.

In the comments, Aylen’s fans agreed with her message.

“So true my friend,” wrote Nikki Giavasis, an agent for celebrities and influencers with more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

“Yes, you are Gorgeous babe,” another commenter added.

“We like it too. Keep the thickness,” a third fan assured her.

This isn’t the first time Aylen has shared a meaningful message in an Instagram caption. As The Inquisitr reported, when she shared photos from a recent trip to the Peruvian Amazon, the model shared some key facts about the importance of the Amazon to the entire world. She also shared suggestions on how everyday people can join the fight against Amazonian deforestation. In the photo, she’s wearing an eye-grabbing skimpy beaded bikini, a fact that likely encouraged her followers to pay attention to the post.

One of the solutions she suggested was going pescatarian or completely vegan to reduce demand for animal protein products like beef. The cattle industry is one of the biggest contributors to the destruction of the Amazon.

The photo currently has more than 65,000 likes and more than 1,1000 comments on it.

