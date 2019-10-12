Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Dangerous Curves On Instagram, But Fans Have Halle Berry On Their Minds

Plus-size Sports Illustrated model Ashley Alexiss treated fans to a sweltering Instagram update earlier today. The 28-year-old hottie took to the popular social media platform to drop a sultry photo that saw her flaunting her famous curves in a dangerously low-cut, strappy, black gown — and thrilling followers with the sexy look. The curvy model showed a whole lot of cleavage in the plunging dress, nearly popping out of the deep-cut number. To add more spice to the already steamy shot, the buxom brunette struck a provocative pose, seductively lounging on a stony staircase and arching her back to push her voluptuous curves into focus.

Ashley sizzled in the new Instagram update, and fan reactions didn’t take too long to appear. Many of her followers dug the sensual look and took to the comments section to shower the model with praise, as covered by The Inquisitr.

In a bid to further engage her admirers, the Sports Illustrated babe captioned the sultry snap with a flirty comment.

“What do tigers dream of when they take a little tiger snooze?” Ashley wrote on Instagram, adding a black heart emoji that mirrored the color of her jaw-dropping dress.

The coquettish caption was most likely meant to up the sexiness factor and possibly channel her inner feline as she showed off her bountiful curves in the figure-hugging dress. And, while many followers promptly responded to indicate that Ashley herself was the object of said dreams, the tiger reference had fans thinking of another famous on-screen feline — Catwoman star Halle Berry.

“Halle Berry in a cat woman suit?” one Instagram user ventured a guess to Ashley’s question.

“Do they dream about mauling zebras, or Halle Berry in her cat woman suit…” opined another.

“@halleberry in her cat woman suit,” agreed a third person, who also tagged the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress in their post.

Other Instagram users got even more creative, penning hilarious replies that covered everything from “crocodiles,” to possible prey, to getting rid of “the competition.”

“Beating the Florida Gators, GEAUX TIGERS!!!!!” quipped one follower.

However, Ashley’s admirers were on top of the situation and left raving comments on the blazing shot.

Loading...

“They dream about YOU!” declared one fan, adding a flattering emoji of a smiling cat with heart-eyes.

“Ashley Alexiss like every other living creature!!!” gushed another.

“The dream of ashalexiss in a cat women suit [sic],” read a third message, trailed by two heart-eyes emoji.

All in all, the photo was very well-received by Ashley’s fans, who rewarded the seductive look with a little shy of 12,000 likes in the space of three hours.

“I want a calendar with nothing but pictures like that!” remarked one person, followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Halle has been getting some viral attention on Instagram as well. The 53-year-old stunner recently shared an incredible photo of herself doing some stretches under the “Fitness Friday” hashtag and wowed fans with her flexibility, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.