Donald Trump’s ‘Virtually Impenetrable’ Border Wall Replica Scaled By Eight-Year-Old Girl In Seconds

An eight-year-old girl scaled a replica of Donald Trump’s “virtually impenetrable” border wall in a matter of seconds, Yahoo News reports. A man also made several unsuccessful attempts to scale the wall while juggling with one hand.

Trump has made the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border a central theme of his administration, although as of this writing there’s been little to show for it. However, in September, Trump praised the design and construction of the sections of the wall that are finally being built. The wall consists of steel slats, between 18 and 30 feet high, with a larger panel at the top.

He called the wall impenetrable.

“We had 20 mountain climbers. That’s all they do, they love to climb mountains … some of them were champions. And we gave them different prototypes of walls, and this was the one that was hardest to climb … this wall can’t be climbed.”

Rock climber Rick Weber, noting that he’s never heard of these 20 mountain climbers who declared Trump’s border wall impenetrable — “if they even exist,” he added — took that as a challenge. Using photos and known specifications of the sections of the border wall being built, he built a replica of his own. Then he invited rock climbers to give it a go.

“You don’t tell a bona fide rock climber something’s impossible to climb,” he said.

At a climbing competition this weekend, coinciding with Rocktoberfest, an annual rock-climbing convention, climbers gave it try.

It was almost comically easy for the experienced rock climbers to scale.

An eight-year-old girl managed to scale it in a bit less than a minute. So did an adult man, 29-year-old Erik Kloeker, who did it about 30 seconds. So easy was the climb for Kloeker that he attempted to do it with a handicap — juggling balls in one hand while climbing with the other.

“The border wall that they’re building could be climbed pretty easily,” he said.

Weber noted that he didn’t stage the exhibition to downplay the need for border security. Rather, he said that he wanted to make sure that the $3.6 billion of Defense Department funds, earmarked to pay for the wall despite Trump’s promises that Mexico would pay for it, were being well-spent.

“What I’m trying to do is to make sure that we’re not blowing a lot of money on some silly nonsense of putting up something that he thinks can’t be climbed. Because it can. And will be,” he said.