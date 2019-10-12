Ex ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Makes Animal Cruelty Statement On Instagram And Disables Comments

Jenelle Evans has delivered a new social media update. The former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram earlier today with a post dedicated to her JE Cosmetics brand – the eyebrow kit line has proven pretty controversial, with Jenelle being questioned as reports emerged that the star had only sold 150 kits. More recently, Jenelle has clapped back over being dropped by her manufacturing company, per The Inquisitr, although it looks like the former MTV face is dead set on continuing to promote her brand.

The photo appearing on Jenelle’s account today also appeared on JE Cosmetics’ feed. Both have comments disabled.

Jenelle didn’t show her face in the image. Rather, the photo showed the brand’s logo, plus what appeared to be a certification that the products are cruelty-free. A caption also echoed this, with Jenelle seeming to want viewers to know that her range doesn’t do animal testing. The star also mentioned her brand dating back to two years ago, although JE Cosmetics itself was only launched this summer at New York Fashion Week.

Jenelle can be pretty picky when it comes to enabling or disabling comments to her social media. The star regularly finds herself slammed by fans, with viewers to today’s image perhaps wondering whether the star disabled comments out of fear that the post might generate negativity.

Of course, Jenelle’s headline-making has included animals in a major way this year regarding her husband, David Eason. Eason was alleged to have shot and killed the family dog, Nugget, with MTV promptly cutting ties with Jenelle after the alleged incident. Jenelle has remained pretty high-profile since, with fans also wondering if the mother of three might be pregnant. This, in itself, seems unlikely given that Jenelle has had her tubes tied.

As to the most recent news regarding the star’s makeup line, Radar Online reports that Jenelle was sent a letter that made a pretty clear statement.

“XJ Beauty sent Jenelle a termination letter on September 19. It stated that XJ Beauty will no longer be involved or work with JE Cosmetics and Jenelle Evans.”

Loading...

Jenelle shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. Fans watched Jenelle raise her three children on the series, although the star continues to document her motherhood journey over on her social media. Jenelle is also not alone amid the franchise’s faces when it comes to business pursuits: Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Farrah Abraham have all entered the entrepreneurial realm.

Fans wishing to see more of Jenelle should follow her Instagram.