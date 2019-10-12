Texas Cutie Hope Beel Gets Drenched In A White Bikini During Poolside Hangout Session

Hope Beel’s stunning figure never ceases to impress her more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and her latest update was no different. The fitness model wowed in a tiny little bikini that definitely caught the attention of her fans.

In the sexy snapshot, Hope is seen lounging by the pool during a trip to Mexico. The brunette bombshell looked like a total smokeshow as she posed with one leg in the water and the other on full display. She had a sultry stare on her face as she donned the tight, white bikini.

The skimpy two-piece left little to the imagination as Hope rocked a sports bra-like top with spaghetti straps and a cut-out element in the front, which put her abundant cleavage in the spotlight. The sexy swimwear also showcased the model’s toned arms, lean legs, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs.

Hope was completely drenched in the photograph and it seems she may have just popped out of the pool before the picture was taken. She had her long, dark hair pushed back behind her head in straight, damp strands, though she did rock a full face of makeup despite her wet look.

Hope stunned as she sported darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also added a light pink color on her lips to complete the glamorous poolside look, which she topped off by holding a delicate teacup in her hands.

Fans who have been following Hope for awhile know that she has a real passion for health and fitness, and even runs another Instagram account that focuses solely on workouts, recipes, and other lifestyle tips.

“When I was younger I was always active but growing up in a small town, diet was not important. When I moved to Dallas for college I continued eating the same but stayed active and it caught up with me. Genetically I’m small but small isn’t always good because my digestive system was so off track and I had terrible cystic acne from all of the fast food I was eating. When I met my husband he was a trainer and I began to learn how important nutrition is. Once I changed that and added in weight lifting, everything changed for me,” Hope tells readers in the “about me” section of her personal website, Hope Beel.

Loading...

Fans can see more of Hope’s stunning good looks by following her on Instagram.