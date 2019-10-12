‘Brazilian Megan Fox’ Claudia Alende Puts On A Busty Show In Tiny Crop Top

Claudia Alende, who is commonly referred to as the “Brazilian Megan Fox” due to her striking resemblance to the gorgeous actress, is continuing to celebrate her birthday and showed off her enviable curves while sporting a tiny crop top in the process.

On Saturday, Claudia stunned her 9.7 million social media followers with a photo of herself having a blast at Disneyland in honor of her birthday week. The model donned a pair of red and black plaid pants that hugged her hip and showcased her tiny waist. She added the black glittery crop top to spotlight her flat tummy, rock-hard abs, toned arms, and ample cleavage.

Claudia seemed to be having a great time as she got playful for the camera, posing with a pair of Minnie Mouse ears on her head and a special birthday button pinned to her chest. She also stuck out her tongue as she smiled for snap.

The model had her long, dark hair pulled back behind her head and styled in straight stands that cascaded down her back. She accessorized her look with multiple rings on her fingers and a chain around her neck.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for her trip to Disney, sporting defined eyebrows, long, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also included pink blush on her cheeks and a vivid red color on her lips to complete the look.

Of course, Claudia’s fans went wild over her new photo, which clocked over 26,600 likes and over 160 comments in just the first hour after it was posted.

“Please girl, stop being so perfect,” one of Claudia’s social media followers wrote.

“You are so pretty,” another loyal fan stated.

“Love this picture of you,” a third comment read.

“Aren’t you styling in your new head gear!” remarked a fourth Instagram user.

In the caption of the photo, Claudia revealed that she can’t stay calm as she celebrates her birthday. As many of her longtime followers know, the model loves to interact with her fans and asks them all kinds of questions in the caption of her photos.

She will also randomly throw in a little comedic relief or even some motivation to help get her followers through the day.

“Sometimes I have to tell myself it’s just not worth the jail time,” she joked in one Instagram post.

“Be crazy enough to know you can do anything you want in life,” Claudia said in the caption of another Instagram photo.

Fans looking to see more of Claudia and her epic curves can follow her on social media.