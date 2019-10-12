Lala Kent Snacks On Subway In A Plunging Swimsuit And Instagram Is Absolutely Loving It

Lala Kent is having fun. The Vanderpump Rules star has delivered a social media update that ticked boxes for Instagram’s adored food trend, although the reality star’s photo today didn’t hold back on showing her killer swimsuit body. The update seems to have brought the blonde’s fans plenty of pleasure — unsurprising given that the photo was such a fun one.

Lala’s new upload showed her aboard a water vessel and definitely dressed for the setting. The star was rocking a sexy black swimsuit with cut-out panels and a plunging neckline, although the focal point of the post wasn’t the cleavage on show. Lala was seen seated in front of a table as she flaunted her incredibly-fit body, with fans getting a little insight into how she chooses to nourish it.

It looks like Lala is a fan of Subway. The star was seen with a salad-filled sub held to her mouth and the photo seemed to be showing the star snacking away at it. There were other subs around, with the table showing two perfectly-sliced sandwiches appearing to be untouched. Lala posed for her snap looking away from the camera, but she got interactive with her caption. The star asked her fans which of the food chain’s two well-known sub sizes they prefer.

Instagram seems to be absolutely loving it. Fan comments poured in from the moment the post went live, with the comments section appearing to showcase fans really responding.

“I want that 5 dollar foot long,” one user wrote.

“6 inch,” another said.

Comments seemed to see users divided on which of the two sizes they preferred, although remarks were also left sending Lala praise.

“Love you lala,” one fan wrote.

“Great swimsuit!” complimented another.

Lala hasn’t had the easiest time. The star has battled alcoholism, getting candid about her disease earlier this year.

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W., which you will never know how much this program means to me [and] has given me new life,” Lala wrote to her social media followers, as People reports.

“I always say if you don’t have to be sober, I wouldn’t recommend it, but me — as someone who does need to be sober — being in my right frame of mind every single day is truly incredible,” she added.

It looks like Lala is doing better these days. The blonde celebrated her birthday this summer by taking a naked shower and posting it on Instagram. Fans wishing to see more of the star can follow her on social media.