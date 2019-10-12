Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Changes His Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 14, bring a brand new opportunity for Nick, and it may be just what he’s been missing all these years. Plus, Chloe, Billy, and their families remember Delia, and Jack and Traci discover something unexpected about Dina and John’s lives.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) considers a new challenge, according to SheKnows Soaps. With Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor (Judah Mackey) staying at his house, Nick finally has what he wants. However, Connor is still incredibly upset about Adam (Mark Grossman), and Nick is helping Chelsea figure out how to best support the little boy. The Inquisitr previously reported that they’d leaned heavily on Sharon (Sharon Case) to help Connor express himself and figure out how to feel better about what is happening in his life.

In the midst of all of that, Nick’s housing project — New Hope — opened, and it is already helping Genoa City’s less fortunate citizens. Because of his involvement in the new building, a city councilwoman suggested that maybe Nick should run for an empty seat. Nick thinks he might like to try his hand at that, which may open up a whole new world for the older Newman son.

Meanwhile, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) comforts Billy (Joshua Morrow) on the anniversary of the day they said goodbye to their little girl, Delia. They both want to honor her by making the most of their lives. They also agree to meet with the rest of the family to remember Dee Dee and who she was. Those who loved her gather at Delia’s tree, and talk about her and what she meant to them during her short life. Even in her death, Delia helped Connor because her parents donated her corneas to the little boy.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) make a discovery about Dina (Marla Adams). Soap Opera Digest reported that Dina falls, and Jack goes to check on her. Before learning about their mother’s injury, Jack and Traci discuss their plans for their book, and they both agree that they want to start at the beginning with John and Dina’s love story. When Jack discusses her beginnings with John, Dina talks about somebody named Stuart and his beautiful eyes. Jack is understandably confused. When he relays the details to Traci, she points to a Stuart Brooks in a photo that Dina has in her safe deposit box. Jack and Traci embark on a journey to figure out a new mystery in the Abbott family, and things may never be the same.