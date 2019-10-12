First Photo Of Joe Giudice In Two Years Shows Off Massive Weight Loss For ‘RHONJ’ Husband

The first photo of Joe Giudice in two years has surfaced on Instagram, thanks to daughter Gia Giudice. Joe has arrived in Italy after his release from an ICE custody facility in Pennsylvania and has already been in contact with his New Jersey family. Yesterday, Gia posted a photo from her childhood with her dad, and in the post expressed how excited she was to FaceTime with her father soon.

It looks like that FaceTime finally happened, as Gia shared a screenshot of their phone call on her Instagram story, per Radar Online, Saturday afternoon.

“One of the happiest moments of my life! Love you so much daddy, so happy your [sic] free! See you soon,” Gia wrote on the post.

Joe noticeably had lost weight, which was evident in his face. Gia’s FaceTime did not show any of his body, but his slim face let everyone know that “Juicy Joe” was no more. The father-of-four appeared to be riding on either a plane or in a car and was all smiles as he chatted with his daughter. Teresa has not posted anything about Joe since his release, other than a photo of the Statue of Liberty holding her face in her hands yesterday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are already freaking out over the photo of Joe, where he is almost unrecognizable. Some other photos have surfaced on Twitter of Joe with his brother, where if users weren’t told, they’d probably have no idea they were looking at the reality TV show star. The new photo of Joe showcased the over 45 pounds he’s lost since entering prison in 2016. One photo was released of Joe in 2017 after the beginning of his weight loss journey, but it looks like he kept dropping the pounds as the months ticked on. At this time, his exact weight loss numbers are not known.

Teresa commented back in 2017 that Joe was losing weight in prison through diet and exercise, something the father had mentioned he would do on RHONJ before he was sent away to serve his time.

Joe isn’t the only New Jersey reality star who recently left prison several pounds lighter. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of Jersey Shore was released from prison several weeks ago, and had dropped serious weight and packed on a whole lot of muscle. The 37-year-old looks much like his younger self that fans first saw when Jersey Shore debuted in 2009.

Fans will get a glimpse of Joe on their screens when RHONJ Season 10 debuts next month. Teresa will travel to Italy in a few weeks to film a reunion with Joe and their daughters for a six-figure paycheck.