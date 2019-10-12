Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Shows Thick Thighs In A Tight Bodysuit, Then Dishes How She Maintains Them

Pamela Alexandra has thrown Instagram a curve overload. The model and social media sensation has some of the fiercest curves on the platform, with her growing following appearing to love her for them – plus those epic captions.

Pamela recently revealed that her mint green bikini actually belonged to her mother. Today is seeing the beauty reveal more about her life, although it hasn’t deprived fans of the star’s sensational physique. Pamela has delivered a fresh Instagram update reminding her followers that those thighs are thick and sexy, with the photo also ticking boxes for the star’s on-point fashion sense.

Pamela was photographed leaning against some furniture and delivering a direct and almost knowing gaze. The star also seemed to be matching her surroundings with the colors she’d chosen to wear, with the blonde seen rocking a nude color palette. As to the bodysuit she wore, it was definitely a tight one, with Pamela’s legs and curvy hips perfectly shown off in the outfit. A discreet belt accentuated the star’s waist, with strappy heels elongating her legs. Pamela didn’t appear to have applied too many cosmetics, with her stunning facial features enhanced in a mostly natural way.

There’s nearly always a humorous caption with Pamela – it’s part of her identity. Today’s seemed to show the star having enjoyed a meal, although the appetite was still there, with Pamela mentioning that she was hungry for something sweet.

The update definitely seemed to prove a hit, racking up over 12,000 likes in the space of an hour. Fans quickly took to the comments section.

“A double layer fudge chocolate cake with sprinkles, That should hit the spot,” one fan suggested.

“Mmmmm ice cream cake,” another suggested.

Pamela really does seem to be a social media star who gets her fans to pay attention to those captions. While Pamela’s peers often find their captions completely overlooked, this hard-hitter always seems to get comments directly relating to her words.

“You are the dessert,” one fan told Pamela.

Loading...

While this comment was definitely throwing the star a compliment, it still showed an appreciation for the caption.

Pamela didn’t namedrop a brand today, although she often does. The star collaborates with Fashion Nova Curve, with many of her posts showing outfits from the affordable clothing brand. Fashion Nova, in general, seems to be sweeping Instagram’s models, with faces such as Sara Underwood and Abby Dowse rocking looks from the company.

Fans wishing to see more of Pamela should follow her Instagram.