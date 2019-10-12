Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Is Reportedly Higher Than Obama’s At Same Point In Presidency

The impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump and the increased criticism from Republicans following both his controversial call to Ukraine and the decision to withdraw troops from Syria have cast doubt on the longevity of his presidency. Some even suggest that Trump could be removed by the Republican-led Senate if articles of impeachment are passed by the Democrat-led House.

Despite the recent drama, Trump’s approval rating hasn’t been noticeably harmed and still remains higher than Barack Obama’s at the same point in his presidency, according to Breitbart.

Trump’s approval rating took a small dip from 45 percent to the current 43.5 percent following the Ukraine scandal and impeachment proceedings, and disapproval increased slightly from 52 percent to the current 53.5 percent. Regardless, the changes have been minimal.

“Overall, what you have here, with such a small amount of movement, is Trump holding remarkably steady during yet-another full-throated media and political assault, the likes of which we have not seen since, you know, the last one,” writes John Nolte.

Although Trump remains standing, CNN host Michael Smerconish said that conservative media has begun to turn on Trump, pointing particularly to the Drudge Report, which has become increasingly critical of Trump. He claims that “cracks” are emerging in Trump’s previously solid conservative media “firewall,” suggesting that the media networks that were unwavering in their support of the president are slowly backing away from him. Whether this shift is due to Matt Drudge’s change in opinion or a shift in readership is not clear, but Smerconish highlights that neither is a good sign for Trump.

According to Smerconish, the impeachment proceedings against Trump are setting up a trial both in the Senate and in the landscape of conservative media.

“How Republicans sitting as jurors handle their responsibility might be dependent upon the party’s leadership, but I am not referring to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his cohorts — I’m talking about the conservative media, where some cracks have recently appeared in the president’s firewall,” he said, per Raw Story.

Andrew C. McCarthy previously wrote an op-ed for The Hill, expressing his belief that the impeachment proceedings against Trump do not exist. He said that the activity surrounding impeachment is just theatrics designed to grow support for Trump’s removal without launching a formal process under the scrutiny of the law.

“The House has not voted as a body to authorize an impeachment inquiry,” adding that there are no subpoenas.

If McCarthy is right, the theatrics appear to have worked to grow support for Trump’s impeachment and divide conservative media, which could further add to support for the president’s removal from office.