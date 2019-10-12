‘Frozen 2’ Stars Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel Discuss The Highly Anticipated Sequel

The highly anticipated sequel of Disney’s hit movie Frozen, Frozen 2, is scheduled to hit theaters in November. Actresses Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel sat down with Stellar magazine to discuss the film and how they felt about it, reported The Daily Mail.

The sequel to the beloved 2013 movie will focus on the “unconditional love” that family can provide, according to the actresses. Idina, who plays main character Elsa, told the publication that it is really refreshing to see a movie about young women that isn’t about romantic love.

“I think it’s infectious to see two young women taking risks and pushing each other to be their greatest selves.”

Kristen, who plays Elsa’s sister Anna, seconded her co-star’s sentiments, adding that she loves the fact that Frozen turned a spotlight on the enduring love of family. The actress went on to add that to her, love between family members is just as romantic as love between partners, and just as beautiful a sentiment.

The Good Place actress has also recently revealed that she let slip some spoilers to her two daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, which may cause trouble for her if they repeat the details to others.

“I’m in trouble because I did not have them sign an NDA. We worked on this movie for so long, we’ve worked on it for over two and a half years. So, I come home and I learn a new song, and I sing it to them at night in bed. And then, I would like tell them new story plots, and then I realized, on my God, I really need to be careful.”

Venture into the unknown. Check out the new poster from Disney’s #Frozen2, and see the film in theaters November 22. pic.twitter.com/tpBGX8ElRA — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) September 30, 2019

The actress joked that the problem is that her daughters are terrible secret keepers and she may have gotten herself into a pickle.

In the sequel, Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven are back for another exciting, yet dangerous, adventure. While in the first film, Elsa feared that her powers were too much for the world and that she could cause too much harm, in the sequel, Elsa is put to the test to see if her powers will be enough to complete her mission. In the new film, the group is taken away from their kingdom of Arendelle for their journey.

Fans of the first movie, which earned two Academy Awards and became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, have big expectations for Frozen 2, which is set to come to theaters November 22.