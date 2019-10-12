Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Is A Total Bombshell In Cleavage-Baring, Curve-Hugging Black Dress

Sports Illustrated babe Ashley Alexiss served up a very sultry Instagram update on Saturday. Known for her provocative photoshoots, the gorgeous plus-size model flaunted her voluptuous curves in a sizzling black dress — and delivered a dazzling look that was both elegant and extremely sexy.

Posing on a vintage-looking staircase, complete with a wrought iron banister, Ashley showed off her hourglass figure as she lounged barefoot on the stone steps. The 28-year-old hottie gave off some serious glam bombshell vibes, showcasing her gorgeous curves in a plunging, ankle-length, black dress that hugged her figure in all the right places. Photographed in a mid-profile pose, the stunning model oozed an air of sexy, nonchalant confidence as she sprawled her beautiful body on the stony steps. Leaning on her forearm, she seductively arched her back to push her busty assets into focus, while tilting her head back and raising the other arm to her forehead.

The result was a pin-up style pose that emphasized her hourglass frame, offering a copious view of her bountiful curves. As expected, the sultry photo immediately caught the eye of Ashley’s fans, who were thrilled to see the model rocking her spectacular curves in yet another daring outfit.

“This is fire,” one person commented, adding three fire emoji for emphasis.

“SO BEAUTIFULL [sic],” a second fan wrote in all caps, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

Ashley flaunted some dangerous curves in the jaw-dropping photo. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked every inch the siren in the fitted dress, which boasted a deep-cut neckline that ensured everyone was eyeing her generous décolletage. The curve-hugging number also highlighted her narrow waistline and accentuated her curvy hips. The clingy material teased her strong thigh.

As head-turning as her attire was, Ashley’s glam was also on point. The blond bombshell showed off her golden locks in perfectly coiffed, tumbling waves, which cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in a sophisticated display. Ashley opted for minimal bling, only accessorizing with a pair of subtle stud earrings. She also showed off her flawless manicure and pedicure, sporting a chic pastel-pink nail polish that added a delicate touch to her sweltering look.

Needless to say, fans were entranced with the scorching update, which racked up more than 9,700 likes within the first two hours of having been posted.

One Instagram user described the look as “Perfection,” in a message ending with four sparkle emoji.

“One of your best pictures,” opined another.

“The thickest, the prettiest, and the baddest,” read a third reply, trailed by a string of fire emoji.