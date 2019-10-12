Ronnie Magro Reportedly Threatened To Kill Jen Harley During Fight

New details are coming to light regarding the October 4 altercation between Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Magro and Jen Harley. Ronnie was booked for kidnapping and domestic violence but has not been officially charged at this time. It was reported that Ronnie chased after Jen with a knife and is responsible for serious bruises on his daughter’s mother’s body. Jen has been granted a restraining order against Ronnie, and he is not allowed within 100 yards of her, their daughter Ariana Sky, or Jen’s home.

Now, TMZ is reporting that Ronnie apparently threatened to kill Jen during that specific altercation. The news outlet obtained a copy of the restraining order, where it was written that Ronnie threatened her life.

“Suspect told victim he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim… Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

Ronnie’s team is saying he never threatened Jen’s life and he was only concerned about the safety of Ariana. Jen reportedly dangled Ariana over a fence and had been drinking heavily, which caused Ronnie to fear for his 18-month-old’s well-being.

Jen was caught on camera looking for a place to hide with Ariana, but Ronnie never came into the frame so it can’t be certain exactly what Jen was doing on this neighbor’s home’s cameras. The couple has reportedly broken up for good, and have not been speaking since the incident.

Jen has since been spotted out at Starbucks with very large bruises on her right shoulder and right thigh. Ronnie’s Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has publicly expressed an issue with Jen who she believes is showing off her bruises in public to keep this story alive in the press. Nicole and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have both admitted Ronnie has been dodging their texts and have not spoken with their friend since the incident.

Ronnie and Jen have both stayed off their social media since the incident. Jen’s only post came in the form of an Instagram Story where she showed Ariana having lunch with two other babies. She herself did not appear in the video.

Jen’s protective order against Ronnie was extended. The two are expected to appear in court soon, where Ronnie may be officially charged for kidnapping.