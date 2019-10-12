Rihanna Looks Striking In Leopard-Print Dress At New Autobiography Release Party

Rihanna attended the release event for her new self-titled autobiography on Friday evening at the Guggenheim Museum, where she had jaws dropping as she wore a skintight leopard-print dress, reported Daily Mail.

The singer stunned on the red carpet in the knee-length leopard-print dress from designer Saint Laurent that included a cutout across the chest, exposing her cleavage and the glimpse of a tattoo on her upper abdomen. She added a pair of knee-high dark red boots to complete the look while accessorizing with a variety of bracelets, dangling earrings, and rings. Her long dark curls were worn loose around her face and down her chest and back while her face was made up generously with bright red lipstick, thick black eyeliner, and mascara.

The “Diamonds” artist looked thrilled to be at the event as she flashed her signature bright white smile at the cameras, while posing with one leg crossed over the other and her dress bunched up slightly around her hips as she held onto the skirt with her hands.

The Fenty makeup mogul’s new book weighs a whopping 15 pounds and includes 1,000 images of her. The 31-year-old spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the project, commenting that she had been working on the book for over five years.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“It’s a piece of art that I am really proud of because I’ve been working on it for over five years. It’s something that I feel like my fans really, really want. They want a piece of art, they want a collection of memories that I can share with them, some of which they’ve shared with me, some of which they have no clue of…If you were never a fan of me, you get an insight into who I am.”

Loading...

The “Umbrella” singer added that the book will include many personal snaps and images that her fans have never seen before.

As Rihanna has been working hard on her autobiography, which hits stores on October 24, she hasn’t had as much free time to produce music. Speaking to Vogue about how she’s been trying to get back in the studio to record new songs, she commented that she no longer has the luxury of locking herself in a room to write and produce music, which makes for a bunch of unhappy fans who don’t understand the ins and outs of how it works.

The singer confirmed in the Vogue interview that she is still working on her ninth studio album, a reggae-inspired project called R9, but does not yet have a release date.