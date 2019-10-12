Cindy Crawford’s Daughter, Kaia Gerber, Flaunts Cleavage In Super-Tight Black Dress On Instagram

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s equally modelesque daughter, turned up the heat on her Instagram page Saturday when she posted a photo of herself rocking a skintight black mini dress that flaunted her cleavage.

In the photo, Kaia is wearing her hear in a sleek bob and appears to be wearing minimal makeup except for some dark eyeliner. She also kept her accessories simple, opting to let her dress and trim physique be the stars of the show.

The photo accumulated close to 150,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was posted. And there were a couple of celebrities who stopped by and left a comment.

“Sheesh,” wrote Big Little Lies actress, Zoe Kravitz.

Scarlet Rose, a model with 2.5 million followers, expressed her appreciation for the photo by leaving a panting emoji in the comments section.

But Kaia’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“Ur so damn hottttt,” one follower wrote begor emphasizing their point with a fire emoji

“You’re stunning,” another fan commented.

This isn’t the first time that Kaia has flaunted her assets on Instagram. She previously dropped jaws when she posted a photo of herself rocking a bikini under an oversized striped shirt. That photo currently has over 300,000 likes on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Kaia bears a striking resemblance to her supermodel mom.

In a recent interview, she also talked about how Cindy has become a guiding force in her budding modeling career.

“Talk about a point of reference! If anyone had a point of reference, I definitely did and one of the best ones,” she said at Vogue’s recent Forces For Change event. “For me [modeling] wasn’t a foreign world to go into and I felt like I understood it. I knew what I was kind of getting into.”

Kaia recently turned 18 years old but she has been building her credentials in the fashion world since she was 16.

According to the modeling photos she has posted on Instagram, she has previously walked the runway for brands like Longchamp, Tom Ford, Proenza Schouler, and Marc Jacobs to name a few. Vogue reports that she has also modeled for Saint Laurent, Prada, and Chanel.

She has a Vogue cover under her belt as well, the cover of the October 2019’s British Vogue to be exact. In the interview, she confessed that although she has the career of a superstar high-fashion model when she’s at home it’s a whole different story. She’s also single and claims that her schedule doesn’t allow for romance at this time.

“I have backgammon at my house, and that’s all a girl needs. When I’m home, I’m living the life of a 70-year-old woman,” she admitted.