Kyle Richards Says Shooting ‘Real Housewives’ And ‘Halloween’ At The Same Time Is ‘Challenging’

The Bravo star is doing double duty.

Kyle Richards is doing double duty in front of the camera. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is shooting a TV show and a movie at the same time, and she admits it hasn’t been easy.

In a new interview with Hollywood Life, Richards said it has been “good” shooting the milestone 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with co-stars Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave, and newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. But she admitted it’s a little more hectic for her this time around due to her movie role.

“It’s been good. Really busy shooting Halloween and Housewives at the same time. It’s been a little bit challenging, but it’s been amazing. I’m literally going back and forth, and 100 times I’m going back and forth and just carrying on.”

Richards, who will reunite with her 1970s co-star Jamie Lee Curtis for the Halloween sequel, said it has been “amazing” to resurrect her character Lindsey Wallace, a role she debuted when she was just 8-years-old, in John Carpenter’s original horror movie in 1978. Richards’ Lindsey Wallace was one of the children Curtis’ character, Laurie Strode, babysat before villain Michael Myers attacked her.

“It’s really exciting to be shooting the movie and bringing back my role of Lindsey and being back in Haddonfield so it’s been really exciting and just loving acting, and I’m really liking it a lot. I’m having the best time.”

Richards announced her role in the sequel, Halloween Kills, in an Instagram post earlier this year. Soon after, she cut her hair and fans thought she looked just like her old school Halloween character Lindsey.

In addition to her acting role, Richards is knee-deep in Real Housewives drama. As the only original cast member of the Beverly Hills-based edition of the Bravo reality show, Richards told Hollywood Life she is happy to share scenes with the new cast members.

“Anytime someone joins, I’m like, ‘Great, let’s do this!’ so I welcome them…I know it’s very scary for someone to join the show and especially because some of us have been there for so long.”

Richards also teased the possibility that her sister, Kim, and former Housewife Brandi Glanville could “potentially” pop up again in Season 10.

One person who most definitely won’t make a cameo on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is former cast member Lisa Vanderpump. The Bravo veteran quit the cast amid last season’s PuppyGate drama, which culminated in a shouting match between her and Kyle Richards at Villa Rosa, her Beverly Hills mansion.