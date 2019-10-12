Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex-Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Apologizes For Poor Behavior

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and now ex-boyfriend Zack Carpinello reportedly split yesterday after the Thursday night airing of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Insiders revealed that Jenni was so upset with Zack’s behavior with Angelina Pivarnick on the show, that she decided to end things promptly. Now, Zack is breaking his silence on Instagram in a lengthy new post where he declares his love for Jenni and apologizes for his behavior in Las Vegas.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well. I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome,” he wrote in a post which looked just like Jenni’s post from the night before.

Zack turned off the comments for the post, meaning fans were not able to leave their thoughts. In 15 hours, the post garnered over 8,000 likes. Jenni has not responded to the statement from Zack at this time, and it’s not known if she will give him a second chance to continue their relationship. Angelina has also not responded to Zack’s apology.

What happens in Vegas… comes out in the Shore House. This season of #JSFamilyVacation is FAR from over! ???? pic.twitter.com/4QRTLY2UNs — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) October 10, 2019

A trailer for the second half of the season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation shows a lot of drama between Angelina and Jenni regarding Zack and what happened in Las Vegas, with the roommates torn on what to believe. Angelina’s finacé Chris Larangeira also becomes involved in the drama, asking Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Magro if he needs to knock out Zack’s teeth. There is mention of a girl kissing a guy, but no one is named and it’s unclear if that statement surrounds Angelina, Jenni or Zack.

Loading...

Jenni and Angelina also get into a very heated argument at a dinner table where both women stand up and lunge at one another while grabbing wine bottles off the table. Fans of the show will have to watch and see if the two girls actually come to blows or if they’re held apart by their roommates. The drama will take place over the next two episodes.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.