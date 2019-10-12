Lily-Rose Depp Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction As T-Shirt Sleeve Falls Down On NYC Streets

Lily-Rose Depp has avoided a wardrobe malfunction – just about. Photos of the model and actress have been obtained by Daily Mail, with the British newspaper itself noting that the 20-year-old had found herself in a risky situation. The daughter to Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis has already suffered a pretty exposing wardrobe malfunction this year in a see-through top, although today’s headline saw the beauty wearing opaque clothing.

Photos showed Lily-Rose making her way through New York City’ streets. The star was looking fit and fabulous in a tiny outfit that fit in with the remaining warm days before fall.

Lily-Rose was rocking a skintight pair of booty shorts in black, pairing them with a loose white tank top. Daily Mail did note that the upper had some small holes in it, although these weren’t related to the mildly awkward situation. Lily-Rose was photographed with the t-shirt sleeve appearing to fall down, with nothing underneath putting the star at risk of overexposure. Lily was also seen flaunting her long legs while wearing a black pair of sneakers, with a shoulder bag matching the footwear’s hues.

As to the t-shirt, it did seem that Lily-Rose caught the sleeve in time, with the newspaper suggesting that Lily-Rose had fixed the situation before it got too risque.

Lily-Rose now seems to be a Jill-of-all-trades. The star is a celebrity by virtue of her famous parents, although she’s carved out her own career. Lily-Rose is a model, actress, and rising fashion icon. As to what Lily-Rose has wanted to do with her life, the star has spoken out.

“When I was younger, I wanted to be a bit of everything: princess, ballerina, spy, singer, actress. I was lucky that I was given an opportunity to play a scene in Tusk [the film by Kevin Smith] when I was 15,” Depp told Flare.

Loading...

“It was a fun scene that I filmed with my friend [Harley Quinn Smith], so it felt like I was playing a game, and at the same time being in this adult world with a real film crew. I loved the ambience [of being on set] and the memory stayed with me,” she added about the movie world.

This star may be making a name for herself in the movie industry, but she remains best known for walking the runway for some of the world’s biggest brands. Fans wishing to see more of Lily-Rose should follow her Instagram.