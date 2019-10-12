Donald Trump Slams Rudy Giuliani Investigation, Calls Him ‘Rough Around The Edges’ But A ‘Crime Buster’

'He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer,' Trump said.

Donald Trump is coming to Rudy Giuliani’s defense after reports surfaced that the former New York mayor is under federal investigation for reportedly violating foreign lobbying disclosure laws. On Saturday morning, the president took to Twitter to slam the investigation into his personal lawyer, saying that Giuliani was a “great guy” who was just a “little rough around the edges.”

Trump used his familiar attack of calling an investigation into him or his associates a “witch hunt” while praising the lawyer as the “greatest” mayor New York ever had.

“So now they are after the legendary ‘crime buster’ and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani,” Trump wrote.

Trump went on to say that while Giuliani may not be sleek and polished, he’s a good lawyer and is being unfairly targeted.

“He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful!” the president said.

The New York Times broke the story on Friday that Giuliani is reportedly under investigation for violating lobbying laws. The alleged misdeed was potentially related to the former mayor’s work on behalf of Trump to undermine Marie Yovanovitch, the former American ambassador to Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, two of Giuliani’s associates were arrested for campaign finance violations, for reportedly funneling illegal contributions to a lawmaker who they wanted to help remove Yovanovitch. Now, it appears that Giuliani may be implicated in the situation.

Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing, though he says that he and the two people who were arrested did try to work with Ukraine to gather details about Yovanovitch and former Vice President Joe Biden in order to obtain damaging information. He claims that prosecutors can’t charge him because he was acting on the president’s behalf and not Ukraine’s.

“Look, you can try to contort anything into anything, but if they have any degree of objectivity or fairness, it would be kind of ridiculous to say I was doing it on Lutsenko’s behalf when I was representing the president of the United States,” Mr. Giuliani said.

Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are the main focus of the House impeachment inquiry against the president, and Giuliani’s potential involvement could harm the president’s defense. So far, it isn’t clear if charges have been filed by the attorney’s office – the same office Giuliani led in the 1980s.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump has tried to distance himself in recent days from the lawyer as he ramps up his attacks against Biden.