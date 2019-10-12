Kamala Harris Claps Back At Donald Trump Jr.: ‘You Wouldn’t Know A Joke If One Raised You’

Kamala Harris hit back at Donald Trump Jr. after the president’s son mocked her for laughing at her own joke. In a tweet on Friday night, the California politician apparently took aim at Donald Trump in response for the younger Trump’s teasing.

According to USA Today, the senator and 2020 presidential hopeful made a joke and then laughed at it. Trump Jr. posted a video of the event and blasted her on social media for being fake.

“Why is Kamala Harris the only person that laughs at her jokes… always way to [sic] long and way too hard? The most disingenuous person in politics… after Hillary,” he wrote.

The 54-year-old clapped back, slamming both him and apparently also targeting his father, who she is hoping to run against in the 2020 election.

“You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you,” she said.

Harris has been extremely critical of the president. Most recently, as The Inquisitr reported, she called on Twitter to suspend his account, saying that his posts put people in danger. While talking about the whistleblower who brought the president’s reported misdeeds in a call with the president of Ukraine to the forefront, she said that he had used the social media platform too many times to potentially harm people.

“Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today directed at the whistle-blower, directed at so many people, you know, I, frankly, think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress, that he, frankly, should be – his Twitter account should be suspended,” she said.

She also pointed out that the president had attacked Adam Schiff, the man who is leading the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s behavior, and Democratic leaders like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib.

She added that the president doesn’t seem to be able to control his words and that could result in harm to those he attacks. While the social media platform bans accounts that employ hate speech, it is unlikely that they will take any action on Trump’s account.

Harris is trailing behind other 2020 candidates, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden. She is scheduled to be one of the 12 candidates to appear at the next Democratic debate.

Lately, the president’s Twitter focus has been on the impeachment inquiry, and he frequently reposts messages from his supporters, such as Sean Hannity, to paint the investigation as a “witch hunt.”