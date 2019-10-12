Teresa Giudice Reportedly Earning Massive Payday To Film Reunion With Husband Joe In Italy

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has already completed filming for Season 10 which will debut next month on Bravo. However, cameras will turn back on to capture the emotional reunion between Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe Giudice in their first meeting after Joe release from prison. He was released from ICE custody yesterday, although he won’t be headed back to New Jersey. Instead, Joe is being deported back to his home country, Italy, which was revealed would happen following his prison sentence. The couple was not able to reunite before he left the country, but producers from RHONJ have reportedly convinced Teresa to travel to Italy to see her husband, and will make sure they capture that first moment for the cameras, according to Radar Online.

The news outlet is exclusively reporting that Teresa will travel to Italy at the beginning of November with her four daughters to reunite with Joe. The footage will likely be added to the end of Season 10 as production will squeeze in this extra storyline for an over-the-top dramatic conclusion. Radar is also reporting that Teresa will rake in a massive six-figure payday just to film this family reunion. This is a completely separate paycheck than what she got for her work on Season 10 entirely, making her the highest earner of Season 10 by far.

Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga spoke with Radar and told them that he and the Gorga/Giudice family were currently filming extra scenes regarding his brother-in-law’s release from ICE custody.

Earlier this year, Radar also reported Teresa’s salary for Season 10 came in at just over $1.1 million, bringing in $62,000 per episode. Combined with her new six-figure reunion payday, Teresa will be bringing in over $1.7 million for a few month’s work.

Teresa was not in Italy when Joe arrived, but he was greeted by his mother Filomena Giudice and his brother Peter Giudice. An insider revealed to Radar that Joe’s family is completely “disgusted” with Teresa for how she’s treated the whole situation regarding her husband.

“Joe’s family is disgusted with Teresa. They don’t even talk to her anymore and they can’t believe she didn’t go to see him after the trauma of the last few months,” an insider close to the situation revealed.

Joe was denied the opportunity to stay in the U.S. with his wife and daughters. After his motion was denied, he was granted leave from ICE custody to go to Italy. He recently arrived in Naples, where his mother reportedly had been fixing up a house for him.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 premieres Wednesday, November 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.