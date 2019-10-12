Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos With Daughter True, Fans Can’t Believe How Big She’s Gotten

Khloe Kardashian is giving her fans a glimpse of mommy-daughter time with little True, and they can’t believe how fast she’s growing up.

On Saturday, the reality television star took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of her time together with True. The two posed in a pair of pictures, and the third took in a close-up view of the 1-year-old and her braids.

The picture was a huge hit with Khloe’s fans, many of whom couldn’t believe how fast the little girl was growing.

“SHE IS GROWING UP SO FAST,” one person commented.

“Omg look at all her little teeth coming in, she’s so big now!!” another added.

Khloe frequently takes to social media to share pictures and videos of her daughter, including a recent clip showing more Kardashian babies. As People magazine noted, Khloe shared some clips of True’s playdate with her cousin, Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Even True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, has started to share more about his time with her. Though Khloe’s ex is famously private on social media, rarely giving glimpses of family time, he recently shared a video of a daddy-daughter day at Universal Studios.

“This made my heart smile,” he wrote on Instagram.

Tristan showed the two enjoying a day out at the park, holding True in his arms and even winning her a Minion stuffed toy. Tristan admitted that he doesn’t often post pictures or videos of his daughter but felt he had to make an exception.

“I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn’t resist,” he wrote. “One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!”

As The Inquisitr noted, Tristan has been spending more time with his daughter and is rumored to be trying to win back her mom after their very public split earlier this year. The report noted that Tristan has been reaching out to Khloe through social media, leaving some flirty comments on her pictures and attempting to show how much he still cares for her.

The report noted that Khloe’s family has some reservations about the idea, likely protective of Khloe after the embarrassment of their split. Tristan was caught making out with family friend Jordyn Woods at a party back in February, leading to a very public breakup that dominated the celebrity news landscape for several weeks. Khloe has maintained a civil relationship with Tristan in the wake of their breakup, trying to co-parent their daughter and keep him involved in family events.