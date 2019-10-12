Cody Simpson Says Romance With Miley Cyrus Has Been Developing For A Long Time

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been spotted hanging out a month after the singer ended her 7-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth, but Simpson says their romance didn’t just begin out of nowhere. While speaking with Us Weekly, he said that the pair were friends for years before things got romantic.

Simpson appeared at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Collections Launch when he told the tabloid that the timing was right for the pair to finally connect.

“We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship,” he said. “The reason why it’s not like … it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

He went on to say that he felt like this relationship was different because it started as a friendship and didn’t immediately jump into romance status.

“It’s just like a very natural, healthy feeling,” he said.

Cyrus and Simpson were first seen together on October 3, as The Inquisitr reported, and they have been openly sharing their relationship on social media since then. They’ve also been spotted kissing at a smoothie shop and at a grocery store where they picked up some food. In a recent Instagram story, Cyrus showed a pic of her with Simpson shirtless in the bathroom after returning from the hospital.

The pair bonded over their creative passions, including music. Simpson says he loves coming home after working on his album to someone who understands what he’s been going through all day. He added that he does the same for her.

It’s obvious that the creative synergy has been inspiring for the Aussie singer, as he recently revealed that he wrote a song for Cyrus after she was hospitalized for tonsillitis. She encouraged him to release the song and her promised her he would within the next week.

While the pair have been friends for years, it wasn’t until she and Hemsworth called it quits that the two began hanging out romantically and in public. She briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter after her split, and while Simpson says it’s “too early to tell” if Cyrus is his soulmate, the two are definitely making a go at things now.