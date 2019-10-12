‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Says She No Longer Speaks To The Olsen Twins

The actress admitted she is not in touch with her TV sisters.

Candace Cameron Bure says there are two Full House stars she’s no longer in contact with. The Netflix star, who headlines the Fuller House spinoff, recently revealed she has not kept in touch with her TV sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Candace was asked if she keeps in contact with the Olsen twins or if she ever runs into them.

“I don’t,” the Fuller House star admitted.

Candace admitted she does still see the twins’ younger sister, Avengers actress Elizabeth Olsen, sometimes and called her a “sweetheart.”

The Full House cast used to be extremely close, so it is a bit surprising that Candace, who plays big sister DJ Tanner on the series, no longer keeps in touch with the former child stars who played her little sister Michelle for so many years.

Fans of the original 1980s ABCs sitcom were saddened when Mary-Kate and Ashley opted not to join the rest of the cast for the Fuller House spinoff in 2016. The sisters are focusing on their successful careers in the fashion world instead of acting.

Earlier this year, Candace had a message for fans who continued to ask if Mary-Kate and Ashley would finally make a cameo on Fuller House, which is set to debut its fifth and final season this year.

“You heard it from me first: They will never come back! They are never coming back on the show! They don’t want to be on the show. The answer’s no!”

John Stamos, who is an executive producer on Fuller House, previously told E! News he is also constantly asked about having the Olsens on the Netflix reboot.

“I’ve said it,” Stamos said in 2016. “I can’t say it anymore. They’re 100 percent welcome and I would love them to do the show this year.”

The Olsen twins have claimed they didn’t even know about the Full House reboot until Stamos announced it on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2015.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen grew up on TV as they shared the role of Michelle Tanner from 1987 to 1995 on Full House. The famous sisters went on to star in a slew of movies and two more series, Two of a Kind and So Little Time, before they stopped acting together in 2004. Still, fans had been hoping to see them on Fuller House alongside former co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, John Stamos, and others.

Stamos recently posted a throwback photo with an Olsen twin in the Full House days, which had nostalgic fans hoping to see a grown-up Michelle Tanner, but it sounds like it will never happen. In a bit of a meta moment, the Michelle character is said to be unable to return to San Francisco because she is living in New York City, running her “fashion empire.”

Fuller House returns to Netflix for its final season later this year.