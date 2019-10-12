Louisiana High School Turns Down Free Lunch For Teachers From Chick-Fil-A ‘Out Of Respect For LGBTQ Staff’

'Chick-fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of [our school's] culture of kindness and community,' said a school spokesperson.

A Louisiana high school has turned down an offer of free lunches for its teachers from Chick-Fil-A because the principal believes taking the meals would be disrespectful to its LGBTQ staff, Newsweek reports. Chick-Fil-A’s owners are known for their anti-LGBTQ advocacy.

The College Football Playoff Foundation (CFPF) has been offering free meals from Chick-Fil-A to teachers at high schools in Orleans Parish as a way of thanking the Crescent City for hosting two major games, the Sugar Bowl and the College Football Championship.

However, Steven Corbett, the principal of Lusher Charter High School in New Orleans, said in a statement that to take the Chick-Fil-A food would be to disrespect his employees who are LGBTQ, in light of the company’s history of hostility towards the community.

“Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-Fil-A at an employee lunch. The #1 rule at Lusher is to ‘Be Kind’ and we live this motto every day,” he said.

Further, he added that Chick-Fil-A’s founders’ outspoken LGBTQ advocacy is inconsistent with Lusher’s “culture of kindness and community.”

“We felt that any time an organization is anti-LGBTQ, and has efforts to infringe upon their rights, we thought it was important to support and stand up for their community at this time,” he said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, back in 2012 it was revealed that Chick-Fil-A COO Dan Cathy had, through the company’s chartiable foundation, been donating millions of dollars to various organizations with anti-LGBTQ sentiments, including some that were actively campaigning against legalizing same-sex marriage. After some controversy, the company announced that it would no longer donate to such organizations; however, in April 2019 it was revealed that the company was still donating money to certain organizations with anti-LGBTQ beliefs.

Chick-Fil-A’s history of anti-LGBTQ advocacy has made the business unwelcome in more than one place. For example, as Delish reports, back in March the San Antonio city council wrote language into its contract with the food and concessions company that does business at the city’s airport to ensure that the company wouldn’t lease to Chick-Fil-A, effectively banning them from the airport. Later, Buffalo followed suit in keeping Chick-Fil-A out of its airport.

Back in New Orleans, Tony Fay, spokesperson for the CFPF, said that his organization respects Corbett’s decision, and will see to it that the staff at Lusher High School get a free lunch from another restaurant.

As of this writing, Chick-Fil-A has not responded to requests for comment about the Lusher incident.