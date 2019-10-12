‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of A Dress So Tight, It’s Barely Holding On

Anastasiya Kvitko has gone ultra-tight. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” is arguably curvier than the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star herself, with AK’s army of Instagram followers appearing to adore the European’s insane hourglass figure. AK updates her social media with some pretty outrageous outfits, although this pro doesn’t suffer wardrobe malfunctions. Kvitko took to the platform last night to update her stories, with fans seeing the tightest of dresses.

AK is no stranger to showing Instagram how daring clothing can be: the model recently showed her followers how tiny she’ll go in a G-string.

Kvitko’s story last night seemed to show her at home. The model had filmed herself in selfie mode, with a look that seemed fitting for an evening out. Kvitko was rocking a low-cut and tawny-colored dress, with a belted detail adding pops of gold, although eyes were likely as much on her sensational waistline as well as the plunging neckline. Kvitko’s dress was, indeed, a very racy one, although the finish was chic. Anastasiya also appeared glammed-up, with a full face of makeup, plus her brunette locks worn down and flowing past her shoulders. AK didn’t speak in her video, but some text did wish her followers a good Friday.

Kvitko’s career is now solid. The star was initially turned away from the modeling industry for being too curvy, although AK stuck it out and kept her hopes up. She seems to have made it big-time. AK now lives in the U.S., with her life appearing to revolve around delivering killer Instagram updates for her fans.

AK has spoken out about her fanbase. An interview with Women’s Fitness saw the star reveal her disbelief at having gained so many followers, with the model mentioning leaving her native Russia to pursue her career.

“My Instagram account was growing…fast. Once it reached first one hundred thousand of followers. It was unbelievable,” she said.

“What is more, many comments were written by people from different places of the world but most of them were from my fans from USA, therefore, it appeared a necessity to move to [the] United States, because my email was filled by commercial proposals with invitations to visit [the] United States for work,” AK added about the big move.

Kvitko remains best-known for her legendary bikini or bathing suit updates, although posts showcasing more covered-up looks still prove popular as AK showcases her fierce silhouette. Fans wishing to see the next update go live from Anastasiya should give her Instagram account a follow.