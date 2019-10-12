Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Shakes Her Namesake In Unzipped Leather Mini Dress

Suzy Cortez has earned her Miss BumBum title – twice. The Brazilian model and social media sensation was crowned Miss BumBum back in 2015, although she’s just earned the title all over again, being crowned Miss BumBum World 2019 in Mexico recently.

It looks like Suzy has delivered a new Instagram update. Today didn’t show Suzy completely bare-bootied, but it did give the star’s fans a great view of her famous namesake. Suzy’s post showed her in a dress that couldn’t have been tinier, with fans likely relishing the fact that the star was appearing in video format.

The video showed Suzy during a public appearance, with the star featured as the center of attention. Suzy was strutting onto a stage in a long-sleeved and skintight black mini dress, its leather material increasing its edginess. Fans honing in on the dress would likely agree that this number flaunted the brunette’s physique just perfectly: zip details running down it gave the outfit an undone feel. With Suzy turning around and shaking her stuff, viewers got an eyeful. The star was also seen rocking a gold sash and high-heeled boots.

A sexy shimmy dance in the video likely got pulses racing, with the camera zooming in on Suzy’s famous booty. The star appeared with a full face of makeup and her long brown hair worn down around her shoulders.

Suzy’s video definitely racked up the views: over 13,000 were clocked in the space of 10 hours. Not bad for a social media face with 2 million followers.

Suzy’s Instagram seems to show a star who’s proud of her career. Suzy has been updating her account since her 2019 win with videos showcasing that winner sash, although not all images show the model in competition mode. The star has also rocked her sash on a Cancun beach as she showcased her assets.

As to Suzy’s following, it seems that this Latina has amassed an international fanbase as well as her core Brazilian one. Fan comments to the star’s posts now come in a variety of languages, although many fans opt for Instagram’s much-adored emoji route. Suzy herself tends to caption her posts in Portuguese – as The Inquisitr recently reported, a post included a caption that mentioned the star’s wins.

“Miss BumBum World 2019 In 2015 I won Miss BumBum Brazil and Messi won as best in the world, after time 2019 I won Miss BumBum World and Messi won as the best in the world. COINCIDENCE? NOT! We are still the best at what we do,” Suzy wrote.