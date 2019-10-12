Elizabeth Warren Trolls Mark Zuckerberg After Facebook Refuses To Take Down Donald Trump’s Misleading Ad

Elizabeth Warren was upset that Facebook refused to take down a misleading ad from Donald Trump’s campaign making an unfounded claim about Joe Biden, so she struck back — with an intentionally misleading ad about Mark Zuckerberg.

The Democratic 2020 hopeful took out a series of Facebook ads this week claiming that Zuckerberg had personally endorsed Donald Trump, showing a picture of the two meeting in the White House. As Bloomberg reported, the ad was meant to highlight the controversy surrounding the social media site and its decision not to take down political advertising that has been accused of being misleading.

Though Facebook has taken efforts to take down misleading or false information in the wake of the 2016 presidential election when the site became a target for Russian-backed smears, the site announced earlier this month that the same standard would not apply to political ads.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and communications, said in a recent speech that Facebook would not “intervene” when politicians make misleading claims.

“We have a responsibility to protect the platform from outside interference, and to make sure that when people pay us for political ads we make it as transparent as possible. But it is not our role to intervene when politicians speak,” he said, via Engadget.

Trump’s ad attacking Joe Biden claimed that the former vice president promised $1 billion to Ukraine if it would fire a prosecutor that the ad claimed was connected to an investigation of Biden’s son. The ad has been attacked as unfounded, and Trump has offered no evidence to back his claim that the Bidens were engaged in corruption in Ukraine.

Though the ad takes aim at her political opponent, Elizabeth Warren took the opportunity to attack Facebook for refusing to take it down. She accused Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg of caring more about money than preventing politicians from lying to the American people.

“What Zuckerberg ‘has’ done is given Donald Trump free rein to lie on his platform — and then to pay Facebook gobs of money to push out their lies to American voters,” Warren said in the ad.

Elizabeth Warren is already a target for Zuckerberg and Facebook. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, Zuckerberg took aim at the presidential candidate in a recent speech to Facebook staff, saying he would “go to the mat” to stop Warren from breaking up big tech companies, as she has mentioned on the campaign trail.