JLo Looks Smoking Hot In Leather Shorts & Unbuttoned Shirt On NYC Streets

Jennifer Lopez was a hottie at 25 – and she’s still a hottie at 50. The “Dinero” singer, actress, and reality show judge has been photographed on the streets of New York City while filming her new movie with Owen Wilson, as Daily Mail reports today. The star’s Marry Me movie appears to be set in the Big Apple.

JLo was photographed on-set, although the street setting gave off a real feel as Lopez and Wilson walked a dog. Jennifer was absolutely sizzling, with the star snapped rocking an outfit that was definitely flaunting her gym-honed frame. JLo was seen in a tiny and high-waisted pair of black leather shorts, with fans getting a pretty great view of the singer’s rock-hard legs. Lopez had paired her shorts with a black, floor-length double-breasted coat that offset a cream-colored shirt – fans likely noticed that a fair few buttons were undone.

Jennifer was looking sensational from head to toe. The star was rocking a high-heeled pair of lace-up boots, with the clarity of the images also doing wonders for Jennifer’s face. This sizzler does, after all, have killer bone structure. Lopez was seen with her hair scraped back away from her face, with bronzed makeup accentuating her features.

JLo may be filming a movie called Marry Me, but the theme is set to be a real one for the star: Lopez is now engaged to Alex Rodriguez with what will be her fourth marriage, although for many fans, it’s like this is JLo’s real true love.

Jennifer and Alex have been a hot couple ever since they started dating, although things really moved forward this summer when the two got engaged. Lopez has spoken about her beau in interviews, with a Vanity Fair feature seeing the singer gush about her beau and mention her past – and his.

“I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” she said.

“In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we’d both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves,” the star added.

Jen and A-Rod were together at Magic Johnson’s birthday party this summer, although the star’s abs kind of stole the show in a string crop top.

JLo and A-Rod frequently update their Instagram accounts with romantic photos. Fans wishing to see more of Jennifer should follow her social media.