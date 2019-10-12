‘Miss Iron Bum’ Bakhar Nabieva Shows That Her Legs Deserve Their Own Nickname With Racy Instagram Snap

Fitness model Bakhar Nabieva may have earned herself the nickname “Miss Iron Bum,” but she showed this week that her legs deserve a nickname of their own.

The model took to Instagram recently to share a mirror selfie of her unbelievably sculpted legs. Wearing a sweatshirt on top and what appeared to be skimpy red underwear on bottom, Bakhar showed off her muscle-popping legs to fans.

The picture went over very well with her 2.6 million followers, prompting plenty of praise for her rock-hard physique.

“Wowza,” one person wrote, adding a series of fire emoji. “laaaaawd have mercy.”

“Amazing legs,” another wrote.

While Bakhar has gained international fame thanks to her rock-solid backside, her Instagram page shows that the rest of her body is just as solid. She frequently shares revealing posts, showing off her body in lingerie and bikinis to the adoration of her fans.

Bakhar’s muscle-popping physique has helped her to become one of the most popular international fitness models on Instagram, rising to the top of a crowded field and gaining enough followers to turn herself into something of a fitness icon. The Ukrainian beauty frequently uses her page to promote fitness wear and workout supplements, leaning on her huge following to pull in what is likely some very nice revenue.

While Bakhar doesn’t disclose how much she makes through her Instagram page, social media experts say that advertisers generally pay $1,000 for every 100,000 followers an influencer has — and that’s on a per-post basis. That means Bakhar has the ability to earn north of $20,000 for every post she shares, and that rate could be even higher because she’s reaching a very specific fitness niche.

Though Bakhar spends plenty of time in the gym to hone her look, the model shared that she has no desire to make the jump into competitive bodybuilding. In a recent interview, she said that bodybuilders have to take great lengths to maintain the competition-ready look, which is quite a strain on the body.

“Currently I have no interest in competing,” she shared, via Female Muscle. “I have been competing in the category bikini fitness, but really have no interest. You have to be a very restricted diet, no carbohydrates, the training does not yield when you have no energy. I do not want to expose myself to such torture, perhaps in the future.”

Those who want to see more from Bahkar can check out her Instagram page.