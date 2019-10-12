Ashley Graham Flaunts Toned Legs & Growing Baby Bump In ‘Trailer Chic’ Instagram Video

Ashley Graham is looking positively beaming these days. The gorgeous plus-size model has just updated her Instagram page with a new video that perfectly captured her pregnancy glow — and sent positive vibes all over Instagram in the process.

As people who regularly follow Ashley know all too well, the body positivity icon announced she was pregnant with her first child in an adorable video shared to Instagram in mid-August. Since then, the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model has been documenting her wonderful journey with regular updates and fans couldn’t be more excited about them, frequently showering the expectant mother with their love and support.

Her latest post was no different, reeling in some serious engagement from her massive fanbase. Shared with fans a little after midnight on Friday, the new video racked up more than 245,000 likes and 870 comments, numbers that keep growing as the day goes on.

Filmed while on set — this proud mamma isn’t letting her pregnancy slow her down and is busily working on a new exciting project, per a previous Instagram share — Ashley was seen making her way out of her trailer, presumably to start shooting. The 31-year-old stunner looked fabulous as she showed off her bountiful curves in a chic leopard-print dress. The dress was a long-sleeved, fitted number that was hemmed just below the knee, leaving her toned legs exposed.

The coquettish outfit also boasted a deep-cut neckline and a thigh-high slit on the left side, putting both her ample décolletage and her long, voluptuous pins on display. The brunette beauty paired the stylish dress with elegant, green strappy heels that wrapped around her slender ankles, further luring the gaze to her spectacular legs.

Ashley showed quite a bit of skin, putting on a leggy display as she flaunted her ever-growing baby bump in the curve-hugging dress. However, as eye-catching as her attire was, it was her bubbly attitude that brought people to the comments section by the masses.

The video showed the heavily pregnant supermodel waltzing down the steps of her trailer with incredible ease — and in high heels, no less. The Sports Illustrated babe looked absolutely radiant, flashing a gleaming smile that brightened up her gorgeous features. In classic Ashley Graham style, she showed her playful side by performing a flamboyant cabaret-style dance as she gracefully stepped out of the trailer, and even broke out into song as she executed the flawless dance moves.

Needless to say, fans were more than impressed with the fantastic look, judging by the flurry of gushing messages that flooded the comments section.

“OMG BEST VID OF ALL TIME!!!!!!!!!,” one person enthusiastically wrote in all caps, adding a string of flattering emoji to their comment.

“You are absolutely glowing!” penned another, followed by three heart emoji.

Loading...

Followers complimented the model on her chic outfit as well, throwing praise both at the head-turning dress and the fashionable heels. Yet the majority of comments mentioned Ashley’s incredible glow.

“You look so fabulous and happy,” remarked a third Instagram user, ending their post with a heart emoji.

“Glowing & stunning!!! [fire emoji] YAS,” noted a fourth, in a message that also ended with a heart emoji.

“You are my pregnant inspiration [heart eyes emoji],” declared a fifth follower, adding, “You’re such a freaking rock star dude!”

The new video comes just four days after Ashley completely slipped out of her clothes to pose for a candid baby bump clip that clocked in more than 3.3 million views on Instagram.