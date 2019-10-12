Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Lets It All Hang Out In Topless Photo: ‘Vacay Vibe’

Abby Dowse is all about vacation vibes in her latest Instagram update. On Saturday, the blond beauty uploaded a snap in which she enjoyed a few relaxing moments while going topless.

In the sexy post, Abby lounged on a chair, leaning back against white pillows. She wore only a pair of snakeskin pants with flared bottoms. With her long hair over one shoulder, she covered part of her breast. As she held her hand up to her face, her arm covered up a portion of her other breast. Even though she was strategically covered, she still left plenty of cleavage to see. With one elbow on the pillow, Abby showed off her slender waistline.

The model wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows and a natural color on her lips. She accessorized with several gold necklaces. One chain hung between her breasts down to her waist, drawing attention to her voluptuous chest and smooth abs. Abby styled her hair in a half updo, wearing a messy bun on the top of her head. She peered over the edge of a pair of sunglasses and gave the camera a serious look.

In the post’s caption, Abby indicated that she was enjoying her vacation in Bali.

The model’s fans raved over how hot she looked in the photo.

“Animal instincts,” one follower wrote, followed by smiley face emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” said another with several fire emoji.

“Is it hot in here or is or just you,” joked a third admirer.

“Those pants are amazing on you,” a fourth follower wrote, adding that the beauty has been killing it “like no other.”

Judging from her Instagram, Abby was still in Bali for the snap. She has been on the island for the past few days and has shared a few shots showing off her scantily-clad body. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Abby left little to the imagination in a tiny orange bikini.

She also flaunted her incredible curves in a lace bodysuit — a feminine look her fans loved.

The blond bombshell doesn’t have to be on vacation to flaunt her fabulous physique. She regularly updates her Instagram with photos that show plenty of skin. Abby tends to favor tiny bikinis and revealing lingerie.

Of course, she likes to keep her 1.4 million followers guessing, and will sometimes share a post in which she wears something a little different. But her fans can almost always bet that whatever she is wearing will be titillating.

Fans wanting to keep up with Abby can follow her Instagram account.