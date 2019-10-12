Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Reportedly Being Held Up By One Very Specific ‘Sticking Point’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still trying to finalize their divorce now three years after they first split, and a report claims that the proceedings are being held up by one very specific sticking point.

According to Us Weekly, the pair are locked in a battle over what will become of their Miraval estate, the chateau in France that has an adjoining vineyard that stretches for 1,200 acres. The report claimed that Brad Pitt felt he had been more than generous in other areas, including offering his ex a $10 million lump sum payment, but he is holding his ground when it comes to the estate.

Angelina feels she is also entitled to the property, a source added.

“The sticking point is the value of Miraval,” the insider said. “Angelina wants to be awarded the property as hers entirely because it was her idea to purchase the property to begin with.”

With both vying for the property and neither willing to cede to the other, the divorce has become held up, the report claimed.

The report noted that Brad and Angelina purchased Miraval for a reported $67 million back in 2008, and were married on its grounds in August 2014. There is some business value to the property as well, the report added.

“Aside from any sentimental value the property might hold for the duo, it also includes a large vineyard where the popular Château Miraval wine is produced, including the award-winning Miraval Cotes de Provence Rosé,” Us Weekly noted. “The beloved booze is created in a partnership between Pitt, Jolie and legendary winemakers Famille Perrin.”

It is not clear how much truth there could be to the report that Miraval is a final sticking point, as Brad and Angelina’s divorce proceedings have been the subject of much speculation amid celebrity news outlets. The pair have been surrounded by rumors as well as allegations that both sides have been trying to manipulate the media to gain more sympathetic coverage.

As The Inquisitr reported, some insiders believe that Angelina Jolie or someone within her camp may have staged what was sold as an impromptu interview with the couple’s son, Maddox, on the campus of his college in South Korea. A camera crew caught up with the college freshman and asked him questions about his family, including whether he thought his father might pay him a visit at college. Maddox said he did not know, which many reported to be a sign of the strained relationship between the two.